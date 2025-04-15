Sheryl Lee Ralph says she has no plans of retiring any time soon

When most Americans reach their 60s, they start thinking about retirement, but for 68-year-old actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, retirement is the last thing on her mind.

During a recent appearance on Bevy Smith’s show “Bevelations” on Sirius XM, the “Abbott Elementary” star revealed she has no plans to retire.

When asked if she hopes to keep acting until she dies, Ralph confidently said, “Honey, please, I’m Betty White Black,” referencing the late actress Betty White, who stayed active in the industry until her death in 2021 at age 99.

Just as White once said retirement is not in her vocabulary, Ralph explained why she hopes to continue acting as she ages.

“As long as I am able to create, as long as I am able to be hired,” she added. “Why should I not carry on and do what I love to do? One of the quickest ways to lose your mind and sense of self is to stop doing what you love.”

Ralph’s career has been and continues to be a testament to the fact that success has no time or age limit. From winning her first Primetime Emmy Award at 66 to receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 68, Ralph hopes her journey inspires others to keep pursuing their dreams, no matter their age.

“If you don’t make it at 20 or 30, so what,” she said, as previously reported by theGrio. “Hold on to your dreams because you can make it at 40 or 50, and it ain’t over when you’re 60. The best is yet to come.”