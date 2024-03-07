Watch: Retirement Planning | Life Hacks

Retirement planning is essential to having peace of mind once you retire. Rogel Spencer, CEO and founder of Noir Capital, shared some insight on why retirement planning is important to understanding how much money you will need to save to live your desired lifestyle after you retire. Spencer also explains why a long-term plan is key to make sure you accumulate this sum before your planned retirement date. Understanding these small yet important tips will help you put into action ways to effectively plan your retirement early.

