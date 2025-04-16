A$AP Rocky reveals when he knew Rihanna was the one in his ‘Vogue’ cover profile as marriage rumors between the two persist

When it comes to loving Rihanna, A$AP Rocky is not new to this, he’s true to this.

The 36-year-old rapper opened up about his life as a father of two, his style, and, of course, his partner Rihanna, as Vogue’s latest cover star in a profile that dropped on Tuesday. In a video accompanying the profile, he also got real about when he knew the 37-year-old singer was his “boo.”

The year was 2013, and Rocky had a music video to shoot. The song was “Fashion Killah” from his debut album, and he realized he knew the perfect person to call for help.

“I just hit up the flyest chick I know,” the rapper said of approaching Rihanna to star in the video. “I was like, ‘Yo RiRi, what’s good? You wanna do this video with me? I got the perfect song, it’s called ‘Fashion Killa.’ I’m basically talking about you—I drop your name in it.’ I ain’t even have to say all that. She was like, ‘Gang, I got you.’”

Then Rocky added, “She knew she was my boo back then, too. I’ma come clean.”

Though Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have known each other for more than a decade, the two musicians didn’t formally begin dating until 2019. The “Diamonds” singer confirmed their relationship in 2020, and the “Praise the Lord” rapper later also confirmed his love for her in 2021 in GQ. A year later, the two welcomed their first child together, RZA, followed by another baby boy, Riot, in 2023. All the while, the two have yet to confirm or formally deny their nuptial status.

Rocky’s latest comments arrive amid a new Savage X Fenty bridal lingerie campaign featuring the Bad Gal, which has renewed speculation about whether the couple is either secretly already married or planning to tie the knot. Dressed in a blush pink set, Rihanna very curiously poses with a wedding cake. Although New York Bridal Fashion Week just wrapped up and peak wedding season in June is just around the corner.

Speculation stirred up when the two got married in a music video for the rapper’s song “D.M.B.” and again when Rihanna curiously wore a dramatic white gown by Valentino, swathed in sculptural flowers to the 2023 Met Gala. Earlier this year, he also referred to the “Love on the Brain” singer as his “wife” and his “everything.”

During the Vogue interview, Rocky visits with his paternal grandmother, who shares Barbadian heritage with his sweetheart, and notes that she’s happy he’s “settled down” with the pop star.

“I’m glad that he settled down, and I’m happy with who he settled down with,” said his grandmother, Cathy. “[Rihanna’s] a down-to-earth person.”

Rocky’s interview also arrives weeks before the 2025 Met Gala, which Rocky will co-chair alongside Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, and Pharrell Williams — all of whom are also gracing different Vogue covers of their own for May. This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” celebrates the evolution of Black menswear from the 18th century through today, and in particular “dandyism.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing everybody celebrate Black excellence,” Rocky said, noting that sometimes when people celebrate a different culture or race there can be “ulterior motives.” However, the Met Gala’s attempt to him feels “genuine.”

He added that there are “So many [words] I want to say [about the Met Gala’s theme], but I’m just going to say, important.”