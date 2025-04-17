Azealia Banks regrets her vote for Donald Trump’s 2nd term: ‘This is an absolute disaster’ 

Azealia Banks is no longer singing the praises of her once “f— hero,” Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the ever-controversial 33-year-old rapper stirred the pot online once again by getting candid in posts on X about feeling remorseful for voting for him for a second time.

“Ok I think it’s time everyone who voted for Trump admit that we made a f— mess,” she wrote on X. “Like this is an absolute disaster.”

She added that Trump was “petty” and “vindictive,” albeit “rightfully so.”

“But not when the wellbeing and livelihood of billions of people — damn near the entire world lay in ur hands,” she continued. “Someone needs to get him a cute little lorazepam rx and a high-grade ashwagandha supplement because it can’t happen like this. Nobody on Earth is afraid of crazy white men anger. Old white men need to reinvent the archetype because it’s too predictable. Like China is just DUNKING on everyone right now.”

She’s not alone. According to recent polls, Trump currently has a 53% unfavorable approval rating.

Flip-flopping on “toupey toupee” is nothing new for Banks, as this is far from the first time she’s been open about regretting throwing her weight behind Trump in her lengthy history of being among his supporters. In fact, during the 2024 election, she attended a Trump rally before saying she would be voting for Kamala Harris because of Trump’s growing involvement with Elon Musk.

While she wasn’t thrilled to potentially vote for Harris, she wrote in a post on X at the time that Musk “belongs no where near American Politics. The End.” (This could be because Banks has had a longstanding feud with Grimes, a musician and one of Musk’s several baby mothers.) She wound up voting for Trump anyway and posted a picture of her ballot, per Vulture.

When Trump ran the first time in 2016, Banks was initially on board, though not necessarily over the moon.

“I think Donald trump is evil like America is evil and in order for America to keep up with itself it needs him,” she wrote on X, then called Twitter. She also wrote: “takes s—t to know s—t so we may as well, put a piece of s—t in the White House.”

In a later post that leaned more into the supportive, Banks wrote, “I REALLY want Donald Trump to win the election.”

Things took a turn after the release of the now-infamous “Access Hollywood” tape.

“I made a major mistake endorsing toupey-toupee. Women’s rights are important and we must protect them,” she wrote at the time.

However, after Trump was elected, she apologized to him for having backpedaled and said she was “f— proud as F—” that he won, and as some may recall, offered to perform at his inauguration.