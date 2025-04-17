Sheryl Lee Ralph receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sheryl Lee Ralph officially has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

On Wednesday, the actress was honored with a star for her decades-long career, which includes films alongside Sidney Poitier, the original Broadway production of “Dreamgirls,” and more.

“I’m not just part of the fabric that is Hollywood, I’m part of the cemented foundation that is Hollywood, and I’m surrounded by people that I love and respect,” Ralph told ABC News.

Despite starring in her first film at 19 and going on to star in hit sitcoms like “Moesha,” Ralph’s career went into overdrive in recent years. In 2021, Quinta Brunson tapped Ralph to join her sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” which the veteran actress describes as “lightning in a bottle.”

“I thank every casting director and producer who saw me, every audience member whose applause I can still hear,” Ralph said during her speech at the ceremony. “I thank you for every colleague and cast member who lifted me up, especially my ‘Abbott Elementary’ family…i will never forget you all for as long as I live, thank you.”

Surrounded by her family, Delta Sigma Theta sorors, and fellow actors and actresses, Ralph was surrounded by love as she received her star. Her co-stars from “Dreamgirls” to “Abbott Elementary” also took a moment to sing her praises during the ceremony.

“To be around her is to be around Hollywood history, grace and legend.” Brunson said. “She is a master class in what it means to be an eternal and consistent diva. She commands the room and gives you a show. She is who you came to see, and she is our star.”

An inspiration to both her co-stars and audiences, Ralph ultimately prays her journey inspires people of all ages.

“I want generations to see what’s possible. That their dreams are valid, that their voice is powerful and their potential is limitless, especially in these times when history is being erased, books are being banned, human and civil rights are under attack,” Ralph emphasized. “The arts are not a luxury. The arts are a lifeline, they tell the truth when the truth is being twisted, they remind us who we are when others try to forget it.”

“So let this moment remind you that the world may try to define you––define you, delay you, and even erase you, but if you speak up with your voice even when it tumbles, if you refuse to dim your light, then you will come to a day when they cannot look away,” she concluded.