Trailer for ‘HIM,’ a football-horror film directed by Justin Tipping and produced by Jordan Peele drops

The trailer for the latest film from producer Jordan Peele has hit the internet and it looks to be a hard-hitting affair. The film, titled, “HIM” (harkening to Peele’s penchant for short, punchy singular word titles) was written by the film’s director Justin Tipping and writers Skip Bronkie and Zach Akers.

“HIM” stars Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies, Akeem Hayes and Tierra Whack. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film “follows an on-the-rise quarterback (Withers) who is invited by an aging player (Wayans) to learn about his perilous journey to achieve success at any cost.”

The trailer, which almost looks like a tethered-version (tethered being the term for our alternate personas introduced in Peele’s “Us”) of a commercial for a star athlete’s road to success, is filled with scenes showing just how far a player might go to reach the highest heights, including a creepy scene that shows the the skeletal impact of two players hitting helmet-to-helmet.

The over-arching theme from the trailer is about what a football player is willing to sacrifice for success, a question Wayans’ character screams in the background.

The film represents the second directorial effort from Justin Tipping, who helmed the 2016 film “Kicks.” Tipping has also directed several episodes of popular television shows like “Dear White People,” “The Chi,” “Black Monday,” and “Joe vs. Carole,” among others.

After “HIM,” Wayans is set to co-write and star in the sixth installment of the “Scary Movie” series, set to release to theaters in June 2026.