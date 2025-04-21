From Michael B. Jordan to Miles Caton, meet the cast of Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’

When Ryan Coogler drops a project, you already know it’s about to be a cultural moment, and “Sinners” is no exception. Blending horror with social and cultural commentary, Coogler’s latest film has folks buzzing, but it’s the cast that’s really turning heads. From household names to fresh faces (and voices) you’re about to be obsessed with, “Sinners” pulls together a dynamic lineup that brings the story to life in unforgettable ways. Let’s get into who’s who in this chilling new classic.

Michael B. Jordan as “Smoke” and “Stack”

Michael B. Jordan attends the European premiere of “Sinners” at Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Known for his captivating sex appeal in film franchises like “Creed” and Marvel’s “Black Panther” which eventually earned him the title of “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2020, Michael B. Jordan, 38, reveals a new layer of his talents, playing the lead role of identical twins “Smoke” and “Stack” in “Sinners.”

“It was pretty challenging to shoot, but it was a lot of fun and my most rewarding [role] yet,” Jordan told CBS Morning, sharing his experience taking on not one but two roles.

Miles Caton as “Sammie”

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 13: Miles Caton attends the “Sinners” Photocall on April 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Miles Caton is the young star with a voice that blew away audiences and also the “Sinners” cast and crew. Making his acting debut in Coogler’s film, the 20-year-old star comes from a musical background as the son of gospel singer Timiney Figueroa. Caton auditioned for Coogler’s film per the recommendation of Grammy-award winning singer H.E.R., whom Caton sang with on tour when he was 16. Operating strictly on faith, the singer-turned-actor says the moment Coogler called him for the role was “surreal.”

“You could just tell the kid was special—like, as a person,” Coogler said of Caton, per Variety. “He was a good enough singer that he didn’t have to finish high school, but he did anyway. There was something to that. I was like, ‘Oh, man, we’ve gotta bring this kid in.’”

“But I feel like, when it’s your time, it’s your time. You’ve just gotta be ready, and you’ve gotta show up,” Caton added.

Wunmi Mosaku as “Annie”

Wunmi Mosaku attends the “Sinners” European Premiere at the Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Wunmi Mosaku may have looked familiar to “Lovecraft Country” fans. The 38-year-old actress who previously played “Ruby” in the period horror series taps back into the supernatural in Coogler’s “Sinners.” Playing “Annie,” a Hoodoo healer and “Smoke’s” love interest, Mosaku recalls falling in love with the film and getting hired for the role moments after her audition.

“It blew me away from the quality of the writing, the story that was being told, and how it was being told,” Mosaku told Inverse. “The characters, I loved them. I was invested in them in just seven pages of script…I knew by playing ‘Annie,’ I was going to learn so much about myself too.”

Jayme Lawson as “Pearline”

Jayme Lawson attends the European premiere of “Sinners” at Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

With experience working on projects like “Genius,” “Till,” “The Woman King,” “The Batman (2022),” and more, Jayme Lawson, 27, says working on “Sinners” has been her favorite experience to date. Seductive and captivating, playing “Pearline” unveiled a “sense of freedom” for Lawson.

“What Ryan created was a space where we could bring our own stories,” Lawson added in an interview. “He shared his with us, and in return, we felt trusted—completely. He was never precious about the work in a way that shut you out. Instead, it was a gift he wanted to share.”

Delroy Lindo as “Delta Slim”

Delroy Lindo attends the “Sinners” European Premiere at the Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

From “Crooklyn” to “This Christmas” to “Unprisoned” and many, many more, 72-year-old Delroy Lindo feels like more than just a familiar face in Hollywood. With a decades-spanning portfolio, Lindo is a legend. In “Sinners,” Lindo’s wisdom shines through his character “Delta Slim.” However, for the seasoned actor, “Sinners” was more than just a horror film.

“I didn’t see it as a horror film,” Linto told Slash Film. “I’ve come to the conclusion that the horror that’s associated with this narrative is what happens, indeed, when a community turns on itself, what happens when that community starts to exert violence on itself within itself, which is intra violence. And in that sense, it’s a very contemporary story. And it’s a story that we as Black people struggle with that because quite a bit of the violence that takes place in our communities, we inflict on ourselves.”

Hailee Steinfeld as “Mary”

Hailee Steinfeld attends the “Sinners” European Premiere at the Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

28-year-old actress Hailee Steinfeld was a surprising but refreshing addition to Coogler’s predominantly Black cast in “Sinners.” Playing “Mary,” a white-passing biracial woman balancing the realities of the segregated South, Steinfeld explained how the role unveiled elements of her ancestry. Similar to her character, “Mary,” the actress’ maternal grandfather was half-Filipino and half-Black. This connection not only helped Steinfeld connect with her character but also with her family.

“This role has brought me closer to myself, to my family, and my family history,” she told Refinery29. “It’s not often necessarily about yourself all the time. It’s about the character. But with ‘Sinners,’ I was constantly thinking about my situation, my family, my ancestors, my grandfather in each [scene] we were in and talking about.”

Omar Benson Miller as “Cornbread”

Omar Benson Miller attends the european premiere of “Sinners” at Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

From starring in “8 Mile” to televisions shows like “Ballers,” Omar Benson Miller, 46, says the opportunity to work with Coogler motivated him to join the project. Peparing for his role as “Cornbread” in “Sinners,” Miller says was a mix of studying documentaries, working with a language coach and, most importantly, talking to his elders.

“I consulted my elders because my aunts, uncles, and father are still living and were born in the ’30s in Mississippi,” he said in an interview. “So there was stuff on the page, there was stuff in real life for me, and then there was stuff that just came out, I think through the elders.”