Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ is #1 at the box office, earning $45.6 million on opening weekend

As predicted, Ryan Coogler’s film “Sinners,” starring Michael B. Jordan, saw tremendous success at the box office during its opening weekend. According to Variety, “Sinners” reached #1 at the box office, earning an estimated $45.6 million in the U.S. and $15.6 million overseas, totaling $61 million in its global debut.

As previously reported by theGrio, Warner Bros. officials initially anticipated that the vampire film would see $35 to $40 million in box office revenue, despite independent tracking services predicting much higher sales.

“As we continue to strive to bring an array of films to moviegoers, we are thrilled to see how Ryan Coogler’s original movie Sinners […has] resonated with audiences in such a stellar way,” Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group’s Mike De Luca & Pam Abdy said in a statement, per THR. “Movies have the power to transport us to worlds only seen on the big screen, and Warner Bros. Pictures remains committed to bringing singular in-theater experiences to audiences looking for bold movies, both original and those based on beloved existing properties.”

“Sinners” not only beat “A Minecraft Movie” out of the #1 slot, but is also reportedly the best start for an original film since Jordan Peele’s “Us,” which hit $71.1 million during its opening weekend in 2019. However, box office sales are not the only thing that makes Coogler’s film so groundbreaking. When negotiating the film’s production with studios, Coogler reportedly requested to retain the final cut of the film, a percentage of box-office revenue as opposed to waiting for the studio to return a profit, and most importantly, ownership of “Sinners” 25 years after its release.

The final part of the deal would essentially revert ownership back to Coogler, a rare agreement in Hollywood. While many assumed it to be a power move, the director explained that the decision was just as personal as the film’s backstory. In a conversation with theGrio, Coogler explained how the film was inspired by his late uncle James Edison and his love of blues music.

“My Uncle James was from Mississippi, he was born and raised there. I was very close to him and he was my introduction, my entry point into the blues [because] I would listen to it when I spent time with him,” Coogler explained. “After he passed away in 2015, I would listen to records with a renewed perspective, and a renewed desire to try to understand my uncle even though he was no longer here. And through those studies, I found the motivation to make this film.”



With a nearly perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, the vampire horror film has everyone talking. Set in 1932 Mississippi, “Sinners” stars Jordan in dual roles as identical twins Smoke and Stack, who return to their hometown to open a juke joint. But things take an unexpected turn when the twin entrepreneurs’ grand opening, which was expected to be filled with music and fun, is interrupted by vampires. Starring Delroy Lindo, Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, and budding star Miles Caton, Sinners shines a light on Delta Blues, spirituality, and so much more.