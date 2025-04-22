Jalen Hurts marries longtime girlfriend Bryonna ‘Bry’ Burrows

Congratulations are in store for Jalen Hurts; he’s now a married man!

While keeping the wedding details under wraps, the 26-year-old, Super Bowl-winning star quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles revealed he and his fiancée Bryonna “Bry” Burrows tied the knot sometime in the spring in Men’s Health magazine’s May/June cover story.

“You can call her my wife,” he told the publication in reference to Burrows.

According to Men’s Health, the NFL player arrived for the interview with a crumbled pink Post-It note in his pocket with a special message from his wife that read: “You are exactly where you are supposed to be. I love you. Follow God! I follow you.”

Hurts and Burrows, who announced their engagement in an Essence feature in September 2024 with a set of exclusive engagement photos on the beach, have been together for seven years.

The couple first went public in January 2023 when Burrows joined the professional quarterback on the field to celebrate his team’s NFC Championship win against the San Francisco 49ers. Memorably, she joined him again on the field after his team won the 2025 Super Bowl, and made headlines for sharing a victory kiss.

Hurts told Essence that the pair had been dating on and off since they met at the University of Alabama. While in college, the football player led the Crimson Tide to national and conference championships, and Burrows was a member of the school’s MBA Case Team. She helped the Crimson Tide win the 2019 SEC Championship, and has called the win “one of my most memorable moments of grad school,” People magazine reported.

The college sweethearts were also members of the Greek system: Burrows is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, while Hurts is a member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

Burrows graduated with her bachelor’s degree in 2017 before earning an MBA at Alabama’s Manderson School of Business. Meanwhile, Hurts left the school in early 2019 to play his senior season at the University of Oklahoma. According to her now-deleted LinkedIn, Burrows most recently worked in the tech industry as an artificial intelligence partner for IBM.

While speaking to Essence in April 2023, Hurts said that although he was “not married or anything like that,” he considered himself “spoken for.”

He added, “I knew a long time ago, I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”