‘Eternal gratitude’: Ryan Coogler reacts to ‘Sinners’ success in letter to fans

“Sinners” director Ryan Coogler is taking a moment to thank fans. In a letter posted on the film’s official Instagram page, Coogler revealed that his heart is “bursting” with “eternal gratitude” following the film’s successful opening weekend.

Premiering Easter weekend, the horror film reportedly made $48 million domestically and $63 million globally and ultimately reached the coveted #1 slot at the box office. However, Coogler acknowledges that those accolades would not have been possible without the support of viewers.

In the typed letter, the filmmaker thanked those “who decided to drive to see the film in different formats. Who bought popcorn and a drink, booked a sitter and carpooled, and stood in the lobby afterwards and talked and made a friend. Who changed their work schedules. Who saw the film in groups…who watched more than once, who recommended the film to others, both in person and on social media or on your text message chains.”

“I had the gift of the opportunity of making a film inspired by my family and my ancestry, but it was always a film that we wanted to make for audiences, in theaters,” he continued. “We always had our minds on you, the audience, and felt a deep responsibility to entertain you, and move you in the way only cinema can.”

Going on to share his love and dedication for cinema, Coogler, who has been writing and creating films since college, explained that seeing viewers’ response to the film “re-invigorated” him and others who believe in the art form.

Coogler also took a moment to acknowledge the directors who have influenced his work, including Black creatives like Ava DuVernay, Spike Lee, John Singleton, Ernie Barnes, Jordan Peele, Mati Diop, and many more. From the script, to the crew, to the cast, the director explained that he “dug deep” into himself and “reached back to [his] ancestors who breathed so much life and purpose into me.”

“We don’t get to do what we do if you don’t show up,” he added. “The global theatrical audience has allowed me to dream, find a career, and build a more sustainable life for me and my family. And the only way that I know how to thank you for that is by continuing to mine my personal human experience and my relationships for more stories to bring to you in cinematic language.”

“Together, maybe we can expand the definition of what a blockbuster is, what a horror movie is, and of what an Imax audience looks like. I’ll see you at the movies, popcorn bucket in hand!” he concluded the letter.

“Sinners,” starring Michael B. Jordan, is airing now in theaters.