Florida woman arrested after posing as ICE agent to kidnap her ex-boyfriend’s wife

A Florida woman has been arrested and charged after allegedly posing as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in order to kidnap her ex-boyfriend’s current wife, according to police.

On Thursday, April 10, 52-year-old Latrance Battle allegedly went to the location of a hotel chain where the woman worked and approached the woman, claiming to be an ICE agent there to detain her, according to an arrest affidavit the Miami Herald reported.

In a statement on the Bay County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, officers said Battle arrived wearing a black shirt with “ICE” printed on the front, a business card from the sheriff’s office, and a hand-held radio.

“[Battle] instructed the victim that she had to go with her,” the statement continued. “Due to being in fear, the victim got in the vehicle and went willingly with [Battle].”

Once inside the vehicle, Battle snatched the victim’s phone away as she attempted to call her husband and her lawyer.

According to the authorities, the victim, who has not been identified, confirmed she found Battle’s performance convincing. The police noted the victim “is in the process of becoming a legal United States resident,” at a time when there has been a rampant uptick in arrests by ICE of both undocumented and legal US citizens.

However, police reported that the victim started to suspect something was wrong once Battle drove her to an apartment complex instead of the sheriff’s office. The Miami Herald reported that Battle allegedly told the woman she was going “to suffer the consequences of her husband’s actions.”

As Battle entered the apartment, the victim was able to flee and call the authorities. According to the Miami Herald, the victim received help from a neighbor to escape from Battle.

Battle was later located as she was attempting to flee to Alabama. She was arrested on Friday, April 11, and booked on multiple charges. In a video of the arrest released by the sheriff’s office, Battle initially resists commands to exit her car before she finally gives in with her hands up.

Her multiple charges include kidnapping in commission of a felony, robbery by sudden snatching (she took the victim’s phone at one point), impersonating a law enforcement officer in commission of a felony, and felony violation of probation.