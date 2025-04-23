The family of Caleb Wilson launches anti-hazing billboard in New Orleans to raise awarness and advocate for change

The family of Caleb Wilson, a 20-year-old junior mechanical engineering student at Southern University and A&M College who allegedly died during a hazing ritual while pledging Omega Psi Phi, is ensuring his story is not forgotten or ignored.

As members of Omega Psi Phi gathered for their annual district meeting in New Orleans last week, just six weeks after Wilson’s death—currently being investigated as a hazing incident—they were met with reminders of Wilson on a digital billboard near the meeting location, Fox 8 and WWL 4 reported.

The various digital billboard messages include messages like “Stop hazing,” “In his memory, we give others a voice,” and “He had a future. Hazing took it away,” alongside images of Wilson.

Another digital slide features a bucket list (of sorts) with line items like “Graduation 2026,” “Wedding,” and “Funeral and Burial.” Only the final “Funeral and Burial – March 15, 2025” item was checked off on the list.

The digital billboards, purchased by his aunts and uncles, were launched to spread awareness of his case and advance the efforts of the anti-hazing bill up for consideration, dubbed The Caleb Wilson Act, and to get the fraternity’s attention.

“While you celebrate, remember Caleb,” reads the text on one of the digital billboards.

On February 27, it’s alleged that Wilson died after being punched several times in the chest during an unsanctioned hazing ritual. The event took place in a warehouse off campus, although members of the fraternity involved in the incident initially said Wilson had collapsed in a park outside.

Three suspects have since been arrested in connection with the crime: Kyle Thurman, Isaiah Smith, and Caleb McCray. According to WWL 4, all three suspects were members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. but have since been expelled from the fraternity.

According to local reports, however, the fraternity has not reached out to Wilson’s family in any meaningful way since his death back in February.

Omega Psi Phi did not immediately return theGrio’s request for comment.

Wilson, a native of Kenner, La., who was a horn player for the HBCU’s famed marching band, has been honored with multiple vigils and memorials, including a second-line parade in New Orleans.

If the Caleb Wilson Act or House Bill 279 were enacted, it would require Louisiana college students joining campus organizations to complete a one-credit-hour anti-hazing course within their first two semesters, Nola.com reported. If the student is a minor, their parent or legal guardian would also receive the course materials.