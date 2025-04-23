Tina Knowles opens up about her love life and past relationships

Tina Knowles has reportedly stepped back into the dating game. In a recent interview with People magazine, Knowles revealed that she’s been reportedly dating a new mystery man.

“I am spending time with a friend,” she told the publication, adding that he’s a “very nice gentleman. We’ll see what happens.”

Through the years, Knowles has managed to keep the details and happenings of her love life fairly private despite living in the public eye. In her new memoir “Matriarch,” Beyoncé and Solange’s mother gives viewers a glimpse into her previous relationships and vaguely discusses their ultimate endings.

Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson

(L-R) Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles attend the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

In 2015, Knowles married actor Richard Lawson after dating for two years.

“I’ve known Richard for 40 years, and when we reconnected, it was, just, I felt like, a gift from God,” she said during a 2022 appearance on the Tamron Hall Show. “I really mean that because I prayed. After I went through a divorce, it was pretty devastating after 33 years, and I always planned on, if it was in God’s plan, to get married again because I like being married. I like being in a relationship.”

After eight years of marriage, the couple split in 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences” in the divorce papers, per People magazine. While the “Cécred” co-founder did not specify the reason for her and Lawson’s divorce, she did reveal that she made “the decision to divorce with a heavy heart but totally without malice,” adding that she has not lost sleep over the decision either.

Tina Knowles and Matthew Knowles

(L-R) Singer Beyonce Knowles (C) poses with her father and manager Matthew Knowles and her mother Tina Knowles at the “Beyonce: Beyond the Red Carpet auction presented by Beyonce and her mother Tina Knowles along with the House of Dereon to benefit the VH1 Save The Music Foundation June 23, 2005 in New York City. The exhibition will showcase 18-24 costumes worn by Beyonce chronicling her film, television and video appearances. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

The “Matriach” author married Matthew, a Houston salesman-turned-talent manager, in 1980. In their 31 years of marriage, Tina reveals that she and Matthew faced struggles of infidelity early on.

“There were already problems in our marriage that first year,” she wrote, detailing Matthew’s continuous problem with fidelity. “But the suspicions I had would get washed away by the fact that our love was stronger than a misstep…It was us against the world, taking on what life brought us.”

However, things took a turn when she was pregnant with Solange, their second child together.

“The marriage was deteriorating faster than I could possibly find ways, or even reasons, to make it work — ­even with the pregnancy,” she continued, explaining how her ex-husband became more reckless with his cheating. “I was caught in this dance with him, each doing the same steps over and over: He would cheat or act up, and I would say I’d had enough. He would beg for forgiveness, crying and promising to get better… But this is what married people did, I told myself.”

Finding harmony is helping their daughters reach stardom—Matthew and Tina managed to stay together until 2009 when the mother of two learned that her husband had a child outside of their marriage. After her “world had exploded,” Knowles divorced Matthew in 2011.

Today, Knowles says she’s focused on taking of herself and “making the best of every day that I have left in this life.”