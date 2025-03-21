Tina Knowles celebrates being a family matriarch in a star-studded book tour 

While Beyoncé is preparing the “Cowboy Carter Tour,” Mama Tina Knowles is getting ready for a tour of her own. This week, Knowles announced that she is going on tour for her upcoming memoir, “Matriarch.” In honor of the book’s release on April 22, Knowles will be visiting nine cities for “Matriarch: An Evening with Tina Knowles, Family and Friends.”

“I’m so excited to take Matriarch on the road and extend the conversation beyond the pages,” Knowles said in a statement, per Billboard. “Storytelling has always been a part of who I am — something I learned from my mother — and now, at 71, I finally understand who I truly am. This journey has been about strength, motherhood, family, pride and identity; I hope these conversations help others embrace their own stories and celebrate the power of knowing what we deserve.”

To help her tell her story, Knowles will be joined on stage by celebrity moderators, including Michelle Obama, Keke Palmer, Tyler Perry, Tamron Hall, Gayle King, Kelly Rowland, Laura Coates and more.

“It’s gonna be a good time! I am excited to share my heart with you all and celebrate the strength and love of all our matriarchs…and you know I’ll have a few special guests and surprises up my sleeve,” Knowles teased on Instagram.

Just as Knowles gears up to celebrate matriarchs on tour, Billboard announced that it will be honoring Knowles with the “Mother of the Year” award at its annual Billboard Women in Music event. The mother, businesswoman, and proud grandmother will be the first-ever recipient of the award.

Inspired by “the wisdom that women pass on to each other, generation to generation,” Knowles says “Matriarch” not only honors history to understand the future but also themes of strength, motherhood, Black pride, and identity.

“When I had a family of my own, I believed that my daughters needed to know where they came from in order to know where they were going….and the inner wisdom we long to uncover in ourselves,” she wrote on Instagram. “I want to share this knowledge now, one to one with the reader, as we laugh and sometimes cry together through all the stages of our lives.”

Knowles’ memoir is available for pre-order now on tinaknowlesbook.com, and tickets are now on sale through Live Nation. Check out the full list of dates and special guests for “Matriarch: An Evening with Tina Knowles, Family and Friends” below: