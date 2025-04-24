From ‘Sinners’ to Marvel? Miles Caton reveals his hopes for his future in Hollywood

In addition to bringing a fresh take on the classic vampire horror trope, Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” introduced audiences to a fresh face: Miles Caton. Playing “Sammie,” or “Preacher Boy,” in the blockbuster film, Caton blew fans away with his musical and acting performances alongside Hollywood powerhouses like Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo.

Still riding the high of the #1 box office film, Caton is already looking towards the future. While sharing his hopes to star in comedy, action, and adventure films, the 20-year-old admitted that starring in a Marvel film is a bucket list item.

“That’s the top of the top. So shooting for the stars…I mean my name is Miles,” he told Variety, teasing his ambitions to play Miles Morales, a.k.a.. Spider-Man.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds, but I’m a musician at heart,” he added, per USA Today. “I’m definitely excited to work on some more acting roles, for sure, and just see where everything goes.”

Now I won’t give any spoilers (even though at this point I’m sure your timeline has already done that), but Caton is the velvety, soulful voice heard throughout all of the “Sinners” trailers and promos. Despite his singing voice echoing the soul of a Black elder, the actor is only 20 years old, and he’s just starting to dip his toe into Hollywood.

“I’m still processing it, but it’s been really an unreal experience, man,” Caton said of his breakout role.

A New York City native, Caton is the son of gospel singer Timiney Figueroa, who has been singing in his family church since he was three – but with a voice like that, is that even a surprise? Throughout his childhood, the young star recalls “building [his] own resume,” singing songs like Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” to Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.” So much so, that a clip of him singing Simone’s hit song went viral and caught the attention of Jay-Z, who featured a clip of a Young Caton singing the song in his “4:44 short film.”

At 12, Caton appeared on NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” a show highlighting young talent, where he sang Kurt Carr’s “For Every Mountain” and left everyone speechless. By 16, he got the opportunity to sing background vocals for Grammy-award-winning songstress H.E.R. Going on tour with the “Best Part” singer, Caton juggled tour life and virtual student life for two years, returning home just in time for graduation.

From gospel legends like Fred Hammond, Faith Evans, Erica Campbell, and Bishop TD Jakes to Grammy-award-winning stars like H.O.V. and H.E.R., Caton’s voice catches the attention of anyone who listens — including Coogler.

“He had this voice — once-in-a-lifetime voice — and he also felt like the character,” Coogler told Variety about the moment he saw Caton’s audition. “You could just tell the kid was special — like, as a person. He was a good enough singer that he didn’t have to finish high school, but he did anyway. There was something to that.”

Caton’s decision to audition for “Sinners” was a leap of faith, following a recommendation from H.E.R., who encouraged him to pursue the role. In addition to booking the role, which required him to spend five to six hours a day learning the guitar, Caton got the opportunity to write original music for the movie’s soundtrack.

“Man, that was special. I didn’t expect that to happen, but it’s really a blessing,” he said of the chance to do both music and acting. “The singing and musical aspects of the film were something that I already knew I had in my wheelhouse. I still prepared for that, but the focus was on the acting and making sure I was doing my best.”