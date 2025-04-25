Gayle King says the next item on her bucket list is marriage

Gayle King’s next big adventure? Walking down the aisle…hopefully. After taking a quick detour to space earlier this month on the controversial, yet historic Blue Origin flight, King is back on earth, but her dreams for the future are still orbiting.

During an appearance at the “Time 100” gala, the journalist jokingly shared some of her bucket list items.

“Getting married,” King told People magazine, when asked what was next on her bucket list. “No, piercing my ears.”

Now, King is no stranger to marriage. The 70-year-old “CBS Mornings” co-host was married to her ex-husband, William Bumpus, from 1982 to 1993, with whom she shares two children, Kirby Bumpus, 38, and William Bumpus Jr., 37. And while King has maintained a level of privacy about who she’s dating, she’s been refreshingly open about dating in the spotlight.

“The struggle is real! If I could go on a dating app and people didn’t know it was me, but I think it’s hard when you’re a public person,” she said on the Tamron Hall Show, explaining how she often relies on meeting a friend of a friend when looking for potential suitors.

And when it comes to her type, King says she’s interested in dating younger, but not too young.

“I don’t want to date somebody I could have given birth to,” she stressed. “I don’t want to be a nurse or a purse. I would like it [if] they have all of their teeth. That would be nice…You want somebody who celebrates you, who is excited for you, who is very comfortable in their own skin.”

And while she’s eager to find her person, King made it clear that she’s not desperate or in a rush.

“I believe that it happens when it’s supposed to happen,” King said in a conversation with Sherri Shepherd. “It’s taking a little longer than I thought, however, God.”

“But you know my life is good. I’m not sitting here twiddling my thumbs and feeling sorry for myself, I don’t have that, but I do believe that life is always better when it’s shared,” she concluded.