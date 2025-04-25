Mo’Nique tells Shannon Sharpe that he needs an older woman in ‘Club Shay Shay’ clip that should now live rent-free in his head

There is nothing worse than a person being able to say ‘I told you so’ in a situation that has gone wrong. Over the past week, no day has gone by without some new story, social media post, or leak having to do with Shannon Sharpe and the $50 million lawsuit filed by a “Jane Doe” in Nevada alleging Sharpe raped and sexually assaulted her (among other things). In the time since the suit was filed, Sharpe has attempted to take back the narrative and temporarily left ESPN to deal with the allegations, while the media has unearthed legal filings, actions, and settlements about Sharpe and other sexual assault accusations.

A significant amount of the conversation surrounding Sharpe is the age difference between the accuser and Sharpe. At the time of their meeting at a gym in Los Angeles in 2022, “Jane Doe” was 19 years old, over 30 years younger than the former NFL Hall of Famer and media personality. This is what makes a clip from his own show that seemed hilarious at the time now look like foreshadowing. In the clip, comedian and actress, Mo’Nique, tells Sharpe what he needs (or more importantly what he doesn’t need) when it comes to dating during the February 7, 2024, episode of Sharpe’s interview platform, “Club Shay Shay.”

“I’m grateful I’m not 56 and trying. I’m looking right at you; I ain’t backing down. Take your old a– and get somebody to love you,” said Mo’Nique, to which Shannon laughed…defiantly in a way that seems, well, telling considering where he is today.

While looking directly at the camera, speaking to the audience and Shannon at the same time, the comedian and Shannon-Sharpe-truth-teller continued, “Let me tell y’all what Shannon needs…let me tell y’all what my baby needs. He need him an ol’ fat gal that can bake good cakes, make him some smothered turkey wings, who gon’ rub his feet at the night time…who gon’ have a sip of his cognac to make him feel better about himself when he comes home at night.”

No lies detected so far.

And then Mo’Nique hit Shannon with what looks like the greatest advice he’s ever received in life.

“You don’t need no 26-year-old girl, you don’t need no 36 year old girl.” To which Sharpe interjects, “I do.”

Le sigh.

But Mo’Nique didn’t stop there with the facts.

“You trying to hang out with these young [girls], you just can’t do it!”

Shannon laughed in the most jolly way he tends to do through Mo’Nique’s entire read of him, but my guess is that today, that advice might land a little bit differently.

I hope, for Shannon’s sake, that he revisits his own show and on occasion, takes those nuggets of wisdom provided from his friends and guests. Because there is nothing worse than seeing a life heading up, trend downwards over something that could so easily be avoided by better decisions and choices that your circle can see coming from a mile away.