Bishop T.D. Jakes steps down from leading Dallas megachurch, The Potter’s House

After 50 years of preaching, Bishop T.D. Jakes is stepping down from his role as lead pastor of the viral megachurch, The Potter’s House, in Dallas, TX. This weekend, Jakes shocked church members when he announced his retirement from the position during Sunday’s morning service.

“Major moves take time. It may look like it was [sudden], but you don’t know what the background work was,” Jakes told his congregation. “I have seen too many men build something and stay so long that they kill what they built.”

“I cannot afford, especially after November, to risk something happening to me and you be sheep without a shepherd,” he continued, referencing his heart attack that took place on stage last year.

Since “The Potter’s House” was founded in 1996, Jakes has led the megachurch and its 30,000+ members. With over 50 years in the pulpit, the veteran pastor revealed that the decision was over six years in the making. Now, he’s passing on the responsibilities to his daughter, Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Pastor Touré Roberts.

“As I enter my 50th year in the public spotlight, I recognize the urgent need to address more challenges of our time, particularly the looming threat of a disappearing middle class, social unrest and closing opportunity gaps,” he added in a statement to the Dallas Morning News. “Elevating Pastor Touré and Pastor Sarah as the new senior pastors of The Potter’s House, we will honor our rich history while embracing a future that demands innovative ministry for the coming age.”

With plans to continue his work as chairman of the T.D. Jakes Group, which houses his various business initiatives and his non-profit, the bishop says he will continue to serve his community.

“There’s some things I wanna do in the community before I get too old to do it,” he said before introducing The Potter’s House’s new lead pastors. “I wanted to introduce to you your pastors…I know the crown is heavy, but I also know that if God is for you, who can be against you?”

“It’s hard to put into words, but we feel deeply honored,” Pastor Touré Roberts shared.

“Thank you for letting us build this on your shoulders. As your senior co-pastor elect, I’m grateful. I’m honored,” Sarah added, getting emotional. “As your daughter, I’m so happy you’re going to get some rest.”

While some social media users celebrated the bishop’s legacy and his decision to pass the torch to his daughter, others speculate that Jakes’ unexpected retirement as lead pastor was motivated by reported allegations linking him to Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is going to trial next month.

“Idk what Bishop TD Jakes does behind closed doors but that man is anointed! He has gotten me through so many tough times! I can’t even count. I am forever grateful for him & his teachings. Sarah is up next,” one user wrote.

“TD Jakes just announced he is stepping down from his role as a Pastor at The Potters House. They all know that P. Diddy’s trial is going to reveal uncomfortable info that will no longer be swept up under the rug. We will know what goes on behind the pulpit,” one skeptic wrote.