Bishop T.D. Jakes declares himself ‘back’ after ‘life-threatening calamity’: ‘You’re looking at a miracle’

After a frightening mid-sermon incident, Bishop T.D. Jakes is “back” and thanking his followers for their steadfast support.

On Sunday, Nov. 24, the 67-year-old Christian faith leader was speaking onstage during a livestreamed service at his Dallas-based congregation The Potter’s House when he suddenly lowered his head and microphone before apparently starting to convulse. In a frightening moment, Jakes was immediately surrounded by those coming to his aid before the livestream abruptly ended without further explanation.

Several days later, on Wed. Nov. 27, Bishop Jakes provided an update via X accompanied by a video of himself being discharged from an unidentified hospital and thanking both the staff and his followers. In his caption, the pastor again expressed his gratitude, clarifying that while he had not suffered a stroke as some may have suspected, “the event could’ve been fatal if it weren’t for God’s intervention.”

“A special thank you to God and the medical professionals in our city whose speed and expertise were beyond exceptional,” the message continued, in part. “My job is to recuperate and reflect on God’s protection. I owe it to my amazing family and church members to rest and ruminate as He restores me towards His service. As God calls us to honor the Sabbath, I’m reminded that rest is not a weakness — it is a divine gift.”

On Sunday, Dec. 1, Jakes took a break from resting and virtually rejoined his congregation during its live-streamed service.

“I told you last Sunday that I’d see you this Sunday, and so here I am,” he said, as reported by People magazine.

Jakes further disclosed that what had previously been described as “a slight health incident” on the official Potter’s House social media accounts had, in fact, necessitated a surgical intervention. “Many of you don’t realize that you’re looking at a miracle,” he said. “I faced a life-threatening calamity. I was rushed to the ICU unit. I had emergency surgery.”

While the specifics of the health incident remain undisclosed, Jakes said the scare was especially jarring because he’d recently gotten a “complete physical” and had been told he “was fine.”

“The truth of the matter is sometimes things happen and they’re beyond our control. And sometimes things happen in this spiritual warfare,” he shared on Sunday. “I haven’t deduced the finality of all of that, but what I do know is greater is he that is in us and he does endure.”

Jakes’ daughter, Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts, also spoke on Sunday, appearing live before the congregation. Reflecting on her sermon via an Instagram post, she admitted, “This Sunday felt different. Heavier. More urgent. Harder.”

Jakes Roberts continued, “I’d been being strong but the reality that last week, in that very spot, we almost lost my dad came crashing down on me. Everything I’d been holding in came bubbling to the surface the moment I stepped into the sanctuary. All I could do was worship.”

“Thank you for your prayers. We need them as we walk through this new normal,” she concluded.

As for Bishop Jakes, despite noting that he “feels good,” is in “no pain” and has effectively declared himself “back,” he also shared that his doctor had advised him to “go slow” since being discharged. He will be heeding this advice by “taking a few weeks to just heal and recover and relax and just reflect.”

“It didn’t have to turn out this way,” he later said. “I’m just grateful. I’m not afraid to die. I don’t want to hurt my kids and the people who love me. My church who needs me, the world who called, the God who sent me. Sometimes you just gotta be grateful.”