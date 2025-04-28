Kamala Harris will deliver ‘pointed critique’ of Trump in first extensive remarks since leaving office

Former Vice President Kamala Harris will take aim at President Donald Trump in an upcoming speech that will mark her first extensive public remarks since leaving office and losing the 2024 election.

Harris will deliver the keynote address at Emerge America’s 20th anniversary gala in San Francisco on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the former vice president confirmed to theGrio. Emerge, founded in 2002 in California, trains Democratic women candidates to run for public office, particularly women historically marginalized, including Black, Brown, Indigenous, LGBTQ+, young, and unmarried women.

According to details on background from Harris’ office, the former vice president will honor the legacy of Emerge in electing more Democratic women while also delivering a “pointed critique” of the Trump administration. She will call out President Trump’s “reckless economic policies” and an “escalating crisis facing America’s institutions and global leadership.”

Harris will also seek to empower the organization of Democratic women and remind them of the “enduring promise of America.” The former vice president will also expand her message and chosen theme of “courage is contagious,” a phrase she used earlier this month while delivering brief remarks at the Leading Women Defined Summit.

The former vice president’s upcoming speech escalates a gradual return to the public arena to address her 2024 loss to Trump, which devastated the Democratic Party, and the early actions of Trump’s second term in the White House. While at the Leading Women Defined Summit, Harris called out the Trump administration’s “unconstitutional threats.”

(Photo: MSNBC)

The former presidential nominee challenged the room of Black women to have “courage” at a time in the country when many are living in fear about what else is to come in the next four years under a Trump presidency.

Harris’ Wednesday remarks will come as Trump is set to mark his first 100 days in office, which has resulted in global stock markets crashing out of fear of his tariff policies and mass protests across the country in opposition to the administration’s massive cuts to federal spending, programs and mass firings of federal workers.

A new poll conducted by ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos found that Trump now has the lowest 100-day job approval rating of any president in the past 80 years. More than half, or 55%, of Americans polled say they disapprove of the 47th president’s job performance since taking office on Jan. 20. Trump beat his record low, which was previously 42% disapproval in 2017.

Harris will harness that public frustration to encourage Americans who are dissatisfied with President Trump’s job performance to take collective action. She will emphasize what she will describe as the ultimate power of “We, The People” — a phrase she evoked on the campaign trail when describing her commitment to representing the public as California attorney general and San Francisco district attorney.

Though Harris has not indicated what is next for her post-vice presidency, she reportedly is keeping her options open for a potential run for California governor in 2026 or a second run for president in 2028.