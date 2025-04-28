White House Press Secretary says ‘facts speak for themselves’ regarding Trump’s influence on Shedeur Sanders being drafted by the Browns

There are some theories out there about why all of the NFL teams passed up on Shedeur Sanders until the 5th round of the 2025 NFL draft. But one theory, presented by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, implies that the reason Sanders was finally drafted 144th by the Cleveland Browns is because President Trump called NFL owners stupid for passing him up on social media.

During a White House press briefing on Monday afternoon, Leavitt was asked by Fox News host Peter Doocy about Trump’s influence on the Sanders draft pick.

“After the President Truth Social post, the Browns finally took Shedeur Sanders. Does the President think he deserves credit for Sanders being picked? And does he think going to the Browns is better than being undrafted?” asked Doocy.

To which Leavitt responded, “All I will say is the President put out a statement and a few rounds later he was drafted. So, I think the facts speak for themselves on that one, Peter.”

On Friday, after Sanders (now) famously was not selected with one of the first 32 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft’s first round, President Trump took to his Truth Social platform to make his opinion known about the league passing on Deion Sanders’ kid.

“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be ‘picked’ IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!”

President Trump has neither confirmed nor denied whether he believes he’s the reason that Sanders was eventually taken nor if he believes being drafted by the Browns is better than not being drafted at all.