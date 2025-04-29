Beyoncé kicks off the ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’ with rare appearances of all of her children

Do you have your boots on the ground? Because it is officially “Cowboy Carter” season, and for some cowboys and cowgirls, this is their first rodeo.

Queen Bey rode into town for the first night of her “Cowboy Carter Tour” at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, April 28, with big blonde hair, bedazzled cowboy hats, lots of fringe, and all three of her children.

The 43-year-old Grammy winner kicked things off with “American Requiem,” the first track from her eighth studio album “Cowboy Carter,” People magazine reported. The show, which clocked in at just under three hours, featured 35 songs and all three of her children (who she shares with her husband, Jay-Z) made appearances throughout the night.

While her oldest, 13-year-old Blue Ivy, continued her role as a member of her mom’s backup dancers—including wardrobe changes matching Beyoncé—Rumi made her Beyoncé tour stage debut, according to Rolling Stone magazine. Beyoncé brought her out while performing “Protector,” the “Cowboy Carter” track that features the seven-year-old.

As the crowd went wild, Rumi shot the crowd a bright smile and waved excitedly before hugging her mom. At one point, Beyoncé posed with her two daughters and the rest of her dancers for a striking moment on stage. The touching performance was followed by a video montage of Beyoncé and all of her children, including rare footage of Rumi’s twin brother, Sir.

Beyoncé will perform four more shows at SoFi Stadium before she rides on with her international tour. The “Cowboy Carter Tour” will also be touching down in Chicago, New Jersey, London, Paris, Houston, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Las Vegas. However, before things kicked off, the tour’s companion book went viral because it included a copy of the songstress’s birth certificate.

The tour is celebrating Beyoncé’s eighth studio album and first formal foray into country, “Cowboy Carter,” which took home three Grammy Awards, including “Best Country Album,” “Best Country Duo/Group Performance” for “II Most Wanted” with Miley Cyrus, and the much-sought-after Grammy for “Album of the Year.” Despite being the most decorated Grammy winner in the Academy’s history, this marked the first “Album of the Year” win for the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer.

“I just feel very full and very honored. It’s been many, many years. Just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work,” she said during her acceptance speech for the award.