Beyoncé releases copy of her birth certificate, sending the astrology community and fans alike into shambles

When Beyoncé uttered the line “I’m a Martian, they wishin’ they equal” on “Apesh*t” in 2018 whilst galivanting around the Louvre with Jay-Z, she may have been being literal.

Beyoncé released her birth certificate in her “Cowboy Carter Tour” book, along with her birth time, because, of course, she did. While its inclusion may have been to further assert her claim to country music, being a native Texan and all, she has, perhaps, unwittingly, given her astrology-believing fans all the information they need to finally confirm her zodiac birth chart. And after thinking the songstress was a Libra rising this whole time, it’s been determined now, by astrology enthusiasts and experts online, that she is, in fact, an Aries rising (also referred to as an ascendant sign).

This not only means that Aries was the sign rising on the eastern horizon at the exact time and location of her birth, but it means the planet Mars rules a very prominent aspect of her chart — the persona, or how others perceive a person.

Taking that into consideration, there is quite a lot of evidence to suggest Aries rising is true for Queen Bey. Besides the notable line in “Apesh*t,” Beyoncé gives Big Aries Energy. For one, she’s a go-getter. She’s the definition of innovative, and she’s oozing with creativity. She essentially made “Cowboy Carter” because someone told her she couldn’t — there isn’t an Aries alive today who hasn’t done something at least once just so they could throw it in a naysayer’s face. She is also exceedingly successful, something Aries are known to strive to be. Plus, this is how most people see her.

She epitomizes the good qualities, but she’s also got a little of that Aries spice, as well. She is without a doubt competitive. If you listen to her music, you will find that she can be quite braggadocious—deservedly so.

This revelation has also arrived during Aries season, and as many fans can attest, Beyoncé rarely leaves things to coincidence. Beyoncé is also a lowkey, or maybe even a highkey, astrology fan. From “Signs” with Missy Elliott to “Virgo’s Groove,” she has sprinkled enough astrology references throughout her music to suggest she’s somewhat studied on the topic.

At the same time, as many of the fans who can’t quite accept the news have noted, she is also very Libra rising-esque. This would mean her rising sign was ruled by Venus, who is associated with the Goddess Athena and beauty. So much of what she does, from her groundbreaking visuals to her ever-changing viral style, is a feast for the eyes. She is also certainly high on many people’s top beauty lists. Like, come on, many people absolutely think of Beyoncé as one of the most beautiful women to have ever graced the planet. (Every Libra wishes!) However, her strong ties to Libra energy could be because she has a Libra stellium (a group of three or more planets in the same sign) in her birth chart. She simply has a lot of the diplomatic sign’s energy in her chart.

Something else in her chart that’s worth considering is her moon sign: Scorpio. As some fans are reeling from the news that Beyoncé may not be one of Athena’s daughters, there’s another camp that doesn’t believe we actually have her real birth time. Scorpios are known for a lot, including intense secrecy and impenetrable privacy, something that has come to be non-negotiable for the Queen.

Given that, it’s also very likely Beyoncé leaned into her Scorpio moon and has given the world a fake time, further keeping us out of her business!