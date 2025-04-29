Philadelphia Eagles player Eli Ricks teases a crush on Ivanka Trump

The Philadelphia Eagles’ visit to the White House sparked controversy…and love connections? Eagles cornerback Eli Ricks recently took to X to reflect on his experience visiting the White House with his fellow Super Bowl LIX champions. While many were captivated by the historic setting, Ricks had his attention elsewhere.

“Donald Trump daughter is beautiful damn,” Ricks wrote on X.

Followed by another tweet: “After seeing her in person, Ivanka is exactly my type.”

President Donald Trump and his family welcomed the Eagles players during the visit. In addition to expressing admiration for Trump’s 43-year-old daughter, Ricks also retweeted several photos of Ivanka, who was seen wearing a powder blue suit.

While Ricks stood alongside teammates like Saquon Barkley, who was spotted playing golf with the president on the White House lawn, some Eagles players chose not to attend, citing “schedule conflicts.” Among them was Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts.

Though it’s been tradition for the NFL Super Bowl’s winning team to visit the White House, this year, the team’s attendance sparked discourse given the Trump administration’s views on DEI, women, health care, etc. Eagles fans were particularly shocked that the team accepted the White House invitation, as they had previously declined the traditional visit in 2018 during Trump’s first term.

“There were special circumstances [in 2018] that were very different, and so this was kind of an obvious choice, and [we] look forward to it,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said as previously reported by theGrio. “When you grow up and you hear about: ‘Oh, the championship team got to go to the White House,’ that’s what this is…Our culture is that these are optional things. If you want to enjoy this, come along and we’ll have a great time, and if you don’t, it is totally an optional thing.”