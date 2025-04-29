Shooting at Elizabeth City State University leaves 1 dead, 6 injured 

A 24-year-old man was killed on the campus of Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) in a shooting on Sunday, April 27. The shooting on the campus of the historically Black university in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, also injured six others.

The HBCU released a statement explaining that the shooting happened following Yard Fest, an event that was part of the larger Viking Fest, a week-long school spirit celebration on campus.

“Six individuals were injured during the incident. Four sustained gunshot wounds, including three ECSU students,” the university confirmed. “Additionally, two other ECSU students were injured during the subsequent commotion. Fortunately, none of the injuries are considered life-threatening, and all the injured were transported to a local hospital for treatment.”

A 24-year-old man, who was not an ECSU student, was pronounced deceased. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin,” read the statement.

The man who died has since been identified as Isaiah Caldwell, according to the State Bureau of Investigation.

“ECSU extends its deepest sympathies to all those affected by this tragic event and remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the Viking community,” concluded the statement from ECSU.

Caldwell was a member of the University of Albany’s 2021 class of the social fellowship organization, Groove Phi Groove; the organization confirmed his passing via social media on Monday.

“It is with profound sorrow and deepest sympathy that we inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved brother, Isaiah Caldwell (Fall ‘21 – Great Dane Chapter). Isaiah was tragically taken from us as a result of senseless and indiscriminate gun violence at Elizabeth City State University’s Vikingfest,” said the organization. “He was simply enjoying himself, fellowshipping, and bonding with campus students when individuals not connected to the university exchanged gunfire on campus, and our dear brother was struck in the crossfire.”

In the wake of the shooting, the university moved to remote learning for the remaining weeks of the spring semester, according to The Virginian-Pilot.