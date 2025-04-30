Essence magazine co-founder, Clarence O. Smith, dies 92

Clarence O. Smith, one of the co-founders of Essence magazine, died on April 21, 2025, according to his obituary published by the outlet. He was 92.

Smith co-founded the “Essence” brand with Edward Lewis, Cecil Hollingsworth, and Jonathan Blount in 1968; the brand published its first issue of the now legendary magazine in May 1970. In the decades since its founding, “Essence” would become a staple imprint of the Black community, becoming essential to the cultural conversation, especially for its focus on the celebration, empowerment, and influence of Black women.

During Smith’s tenure, the brand expanded with its “Essence Awards,” “Essence Television,” and the massively successful “Essence Festival of Culture. ” The annual conference and concert series takes over New Orleans every July 4 weekend and has become one of the Black community’s most anticipated annual events.

Smith stayed with Essence for over thirty years, serving most of that time as president, focusing on marketing and advertising. He is credited with shifting the brand’s focus toward investing in Black audiences, particularly Black women, a decision whose impacts are still positively felt today.

Susan L. Taylor, former editor-in-chief of Essence magazine, said of Smith, “We have lost a mighty mind, but not a legacy. It lives on.”

Born in the Bronx, New York, in 1933, Smith served in the U.S. Army before becoming an entrepreneur and businessman. His accolades include various awards, including the A.G. Gaston Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997. He is survived by his wife, Elaine, and their family.