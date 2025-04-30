Mary J. Blige reportedly hit with $5 million lawsuit from former friend, Misa Hylton

Things seem to be on the outs between two of hip hop and R&B’s most iconic longtime friends and collaborators, stylist (and mother to Diddy’s oldest son, Justin Combs), Misa Hylton, and R&B legend, Mary J. Blige.

The 52-year-old stylist and designer is reportedly suing her former friend, Blige, for $5 million, alleging Blige interfered with a business relationship and breached a contract involving the rapper Young Vado.

Speaking to Loren Lorosa from “The Breakfast Club” in a video shared on Wednesday, April 30, Hylton’s attorney (whose name was never provided) said the stylist tried “every possible avenue” to resolve the business matter between them amicably. However, attempts to contact Blige and her camp remain unsuccessful.

“Unfortunately, and it’s unbeknownst to us why Mary J. Blige, and why her camp completely cut off, you know, Ms. Hylton,” he continued. “It’s very unfortunate that it had to go down like this.”

Per reporting from Allhiphop.com, Hylton is allegedly bringing the suit in New York against Blige and her company, Beautiful Life Productions, with both named as defendants. Hylton, and her agency, M.I.S.A. Management, allege that Blige deliberately derailed a signed management agreement between M.I.S.A and Vado entitling the agency to 20 percent of the rapper’s potential earnings.

According to the reported suit, Hylton claims that the R&B icon used her influence to pressure Vado into severing ties with her and that Blige withheld Vado’s finished album and blocked touring opportunities unless he left Hylton’s management.

He added that this lawsuit, which stems from the unresolved business matter, has nothing to do with the falling out between the two after nearly 40 years of friendship.

“Misa is confused and we’ve tried, Misa’s tried to reach out to Mary. We did not want this in the media,” he stressed.

Blige’s team has yet to comment publicly on the matter and, according to Lorosa from “The Breakfast Club,” was previously unaware of the suit and allegations.

Hylton and Blige’s relationship dates back to the early 90s, when both were rising stars in fashion and music, respectively. Hylton is largely credited with devising Blige’s signature “Ghetto Fabulous” aesthetic of the 90s and early 2000s. In addition to Blige, she also notably styled for rapper Lil Kim.

TheGrio reached out to Mary J. Blige’s team for comment but has yet to receive a response.