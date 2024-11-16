Mary J. Blige and Giuseppe Zanotti announce a new release in their boot collaboration

In honor of her new album “Gratitude,” Mary J. Blige releases a new all-white boot with Giuseppe Zanotti.

Haniyah Philogene
Nov 16, 2024
Mary J. Blige poses in the press room during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Whether wearing them on stage or in shows like “Power Book II: Ghost,” Mary J. Blige is known for her iconic boot collection. So much so, that earlier this year, the R&B singer launched a long-awaited and instantly sold-out boot collection in collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti. 

My fans have been waiting for a boot from me for a long time, so I knew when I did it, it had to be right,” Blige said, per Footwear News. “From start to finish, Giuseppe just understood what I wanted and helped make this idea a reality.” 

Following the success of their initial release this spring, Giuseppe Zanotti and Mary J. Blige are expanding their collaboration with the launch of a new boot design. Keeping the same thigh-high silhouette of the first “Mary Boot,” which appeared in metallic rose gold, the newest addition is made of white patent leather. However, the white “Mary Boot” comes with a higher price tag than the original, retailing at $1,495. 

“I’m truly so thankful to my fans. The reaction to my first boot collaboration with Giuseppe really blew me away,” she told WWD. “The new thigh-high version made in winter white patent was born from what my fans wanted. I’ve been asked for years about making my own thigh-high boots and it’s exciting that they’re here now and I get to continue working with my friend Giuseppe.”

While she is famously known as the “Queen of Hip Hop and Soul,” Mary J. Blige has also earned the moniker of “queen of boots.” Since her introduction to the music industry with her debut album, “What’s the 411?” in the early ’90s, thigh-high boots have been a mainstay in her glamorous red carpet attire and on-stage looks.

The boot’s launch coincides with the launch of Blige’s 15th studio album, “Gratitude,” which is available now on streaming platforms. Shop both versions of the “Mary Boot” on Giuseppe Zanotti’s website. 

