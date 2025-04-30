Terrence Howard says he turned down playing Marvin Gaye in a biopic because he did not want to kiss another man

If you ever thought to yourself, Terrence Howard, who was brought to life some of Black film and television’s most dynamic and complex characters, would be great as, say, Smokey Robinson, Billy Dee Williams’ son, or Marvin Gaye in a film, you’re not alone. However, there’s a reason neither of these things may ever happen.

During a recent and wide-ranging, lengthy sit-down on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, the 56-year-old actor discussed many topics, including his career, being canceled, the legacy of the show “Empire,” and why he passed on the starring role in a Marvin Gaye biopic.

The “Empire” alum said one of his biggest regrets in his career was actually passing on playing Smokey Robinson because he was already in talks to do a biopic about Gaye with director Lee Daniels. The “Hustle & Flow” star said telling Robinson broke the music legend’s heart, but he wanted to stay “faithful” to Daniels. The topic arose when Maher recalled a time he and Billy Dee Williams discussed the possibility of Howard playing his son in a film.

Howard said he especially regrets the decision because the supposed Gaye film has yet to be realized. When asked what happened with that project, Howard said part of the reason behind it not being made with him stemmed from Gaye’s rumored homosexuality.

“I will let you know what happened with that. I was over at Quincy Jones’ house … I’m asking Quincy, ‘I’m hearing rumors that Marvin was gay,’” Howard said. “And I’m like, ‘Was he gay?’ And Quincy is like, ‘Yes.’” Gaye, who was married to two women during his lifetime, was not openly queer.

The actor did not specify exactly when these conversations occurred—Jones, the iconic music producer and composer died in November 2024 at 91—and it is not immediately clear if this project is still in the works. In 2021, though, it was announced that Warner Bros. acquired a biopic about Gaye, with Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine, and Andrew Lazar as producers and Allen Hughes in the director’s seat.

While speaking to Maher, Howard said the filmmakers would have wanted to explore the rumors about Gaye’s sexuality, but he couldn’t kiss another man.

“I would cut my lips off,” Howard said. “If I kissed a man, I would cut my lips off.”

The actor said, ultimately, it’s because he would not be able to “fake it” while acting.

“I can’t play that character 100%. I can’t surrender myself to a place that I don’t understand,” he explained.

Maher, who understood but said he wouldn’t cut his own lips off if he had to, also said he understood homosexuality and reminded Howard that it appears in nature as well.

The comments have since led to a swift backlash online, with many calling out the actor for being problematic.

“Maturing is realizing Terr[e]nce Howard playing Lucious Lyon on Empire wasn’t even an act,” a user on X posted, referencing Howard’s infamous and notoriously homophobic character as the star of “Empire.”

“Terr[e]nce Howard saying ‘I can’t fake it’… is kind of false to me because he’s an actor. Acting is fake,” another X user wrote.

Over on Threads, a user made a simple request of the actor: “Terr[e]nce Howard, PLS STOP TALKING.”

The actor, who has experienced past allegations of domestic violence by two former wives, is no stranger to controversy.

The comments arrive weeks after he entered the discourse around the upcoming Diddy trial by claiming the disgraced rap mogul once made unwanted sexual advances towards him. During an appearance on a different podcast, Howard said the alleged incident happened under the guise of Diddy seeking acting lessons. Once it became clear Diddy had other intentions, Howard cut off all communication.

“When you approach a real man about his masculinity, you’re going to get a real reaction back,” he said. “I’ve lost businesses because I don’t bend over in that way. I don’t compromise…I don’t play gay roles, don’t kiss a man. I don’t do that s–t because the man card means everything.”