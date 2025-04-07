Terrence Howard alleges that Sean Diddy Combs seemingly wanted an intimate relationship with him

Terrence Howard is the latest person to share his experience interacting with Sean “Diddy” Combs. During an appearance on “The PBD Podcast,” the actor recounted how Combs tried to develop an intimate relationship with him—which he refused.

​​“Puffy invited me, for weeks, asking me to come teach him how to — wanted me to be his acting coach for a while,” Howard told the podcast host. “[I] go there, and he’s sitting around just looking, I’m like, ‘OK, what’s the material you want to work on?’ He’s just looking at me.“

After their first awkward encounter, Combs allegedly invited Howard over again, claiming he wanted to hear his music. Like the first encounter, Howard recalls the music mogul “just sitting there” watching him but giving no response or reaction to the music. According to the “Empire” star, Combs kept reaching out, which eventually led to Howard having a conversation with his assistant who suspected the rapper may have had ulterior motives.

“I think he’s trying to f*** you,’” Howard recalls his assistant saying, which quickly led him to cut all communications with Combs.

“When you approach a real man about his masculinity, you’re going to get a real reaction back,” he explained to the podcast host. “I’ve lost businesses because I don’t bend over in that way. I don’t compromise…I don’t play gay roles, don’t kiss a man. I don’t do that s–t because the man card means everything.”

Over the last few months, alleged victims—both men and women—have come forward accusing Combs of sexual assault, abuse, coercion, and more in a slew of civil and federal lawsuits. With many of the allegations centered around events that reportedly took place during Combs’ parties or “freak-offs,” Howard also shared his two cents on what reportedly took place at the star’s infamous parties.

“When you give up your manhood, I never seen somebody recover from it,” he said. “That was all the people that went to the Puffy parties.”

While it appears Howard is alluding to a larger issue in the entertainment industry amongst celebrities, thus far, the only celebrities to have come forward with allegations against Combs are Cassie Ventura and former Danity Kane member, D. Woods.

Combs is currently in federal custody as he awaits the start of his trial in May.