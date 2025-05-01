Wait — Nick Cannon really got WHAT insured for $10 million?

When Nick Cannon said he would ensure his testicles for $10 million, we laughed along with the father of 12. However, as it turns out, that declaration was no joke.

During a recent appearance on Raven-Symoné’s podcast, which she hosts with her wife, “Tea Time with Raven & Miranda,” the 44-year-old comedian and television personality confirmed he actually did go through the ballsy offbeat stunt.

“It started off like, ‘Yo, this would be a good joke,’ but we really went through with it,” said the “Masked Singer” host.

Last Father’s Day, Cannon partnered with the men’s grooming brand Dr. Squatch for a hilarious promotion in which he said he was insuring his “most valuable asset,” with the help of the brand. The campaign poked fun at the obvious, Cannon’s constantly growing family, and was lauded at the time for its cleverness.

Speaking to Raven and Miranda, Cannon said the idea arose during a conversation with Dr. Squatch when the topic of insuring parts of your body arose.

“They were like, ‘Yo, a lot of celebrity women are insuring their legs in case something goes wrong,’” he said adding how the higher ups at Dr. Squatch then asked him what his “most valuable asset” was, to which he replied, “My balls!”

From there, the rest is history.

“I got the insurance policy in my office. It’s legit,” he said, noting that each testicle is insured for $5 million.

“If I happen to lose one, all the money goes to my kids,” Cannon said of his 12 offspring.

Cannon reflected on his fatherhood journey, which he said began in his 30s when he first became a father to 14-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon is also father to sons Golden Sagon, 8, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 1, and daughter Powerful Queen, 4, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, both 3, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 2, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 2, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 2, with LaNisha Cole. Cannon is father to two children with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon, 2.

“I always wanted to have a big family because my dad had five boys,” he said. “It was one of those things where I feel like I have this gift of speaking things into existence and one of the things I would always joke about is I’m going to have 12 kids and it happened.”

He teased about needing to watch what he says before he was asked if he was officially finished having more children. The actor hesitated before he said, “I don’t know.”