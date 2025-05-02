Audra McDonald makes Tonys history as the most-nominated performer

Black communities are rising and giving Audra McDonald a standing ovation online, as the actress celebrates becoming the most nominated performer in Tonys history. The Tony Awards are one of the theater industry’s most coveted awards.

This week, the Tonys announced its 2025 nominees, in which McDonald was crowned the most-nominated actress. Now with 11 nominations, the 54-year-old actress earned her latest nod for her role in the recent revival of Broadway’s “Gypsy.” As a point of note, McDonald is also currently the most-awarded performer in Tonys history.

“I’m so lucky,” McDonald told the Hollywood Reporter, reacting to the news. “The one thing I always wanted to do growing up, one thing that gave me joy and kind of gave me purpose and made me feel most like myself was to perform theater. And so to be at this point and to have that kind of recognition is just overwhelming. I’m grateful, and it doesn’t seem real, because I don’t know how to process that.”

In addition to making Tonys history, McDonald made history with her portrayal of “Rose,” marking the first time a Black performer starred a Gypsy Broadway production.

“I’m so honored to have been nominated for ‘Gypsy,’” the star added in a statement, per People magazine. “As a Black actor, Rose was never a character I thought I would play until my dear friend Gavin Creel [late award-winning Broadway actor] planted the idea in my head…I feel so incredibly grateful to share this Gypsy with the world and to be a part of the legacy of one of the most perfect musicals ever written.”

McDonald is one of many Black stars to receive nominations for the 2025 Tony Awards. Actors LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Jon Michael Hill, Henry Lennix, Glenn Davis, and Kara Young received nods for their roles in “Purpose” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by Phylicia Rashad. Similarly, stars like Natalie Venetia Belcon, Joy Woods also received nominations alongside Black directors (Saheem Ali), choreographers (Camille A. Brown), and costume designers (Dede Ayite, Clint Ramos, and Paul Tazewell).

Hosted by “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo, this year’s Tony Award ceremony is set to air on CBS and Paramount+ on June 8 at 8 PM ET.