The 2025 Met Gala was all about dandyism– and these Black celebs stole the show

When it comes to danydism, Black folks understood the assignment.

On Monday evening, May 5, celebrities descended on the Met Gala’s blue carpet, giving their best attempts at an interpretation of dandyism for the 2025 Met Gala’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme.” From Tracee Ellis Ross to Savannah James to Kerry Washington to Angela Bassett, and beyond, Black women showed up and showed out for fashion’s biggest night.

For their part, the fellas also had several notables who really came in looks that epitomized the detail-focused extravagance and explosion of self-expression that is dandyism. Plenty of Black men arrived representing the fine tailoring that has become synonymous with the Black style’s legacy, including legends like Dapper Dan himself, Damson Idris, and the event’s co-chair, Colman Domingo.

Below, we gather some of the night’s standout looks for an encore!

Savannah James stuns solo in Hanifa

Savannah James attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Savannah James made a striking solo entrance at the 2025 Met Gala in a custom Hanifa look by designer Anifa Mvuemba. Her fitted burgundy pinstripe dress, featuring a sharp button-up detail and matching tie, perfectly captured the evening’s “Black Dandyism” theme with the perfect balance of femininity and masculinity, elegance and edge.

Tracee Ellis Ross’s playful dandyism

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross channelled the whimsy of dandyism with her look. Designed by Marc Jacobs with a custom hat from Stephen Jones Millinery, Ross describes her colorful pink look as “animated joy in artistry.

Diana Ross reminds everyone that she is the original Diva

Diana Ross attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

In a gown designed by Ugo Mozie, with assistance from Brooklyn designer, Lionel Nichols, Diana Ross shut down the Met Gala steps with her extravagant long train. Returning to the event for the first time in over 20 years Ross made sure to not only sport a Black designer but also to carry her legacy with her. In the details of her train, the Queen of Motown records embroidered the names of all her children and grandchildren.

Damson Idris’ racy entrance

Damson Idris attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Actor Damson Idris almost made it onto people’s worst-dressed lists when he arrived at the Met Gala in a F1-style racing outfit. However, the “Snowfall” star quickly redeemed himself with the reveal of a stunning deep red suit designed by Tommy Hilfiger. His confidence, charm and shocking entrance created a memorable moment on this year’s Met Gala steps.

Kerry Washington stuns in elegant two-piece

Jonathan Simkhai and Kerry Washington attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The actress Kerry Washington arrived in a sophisticated back-baring look that thrilled. She wore a tailored white jacket with an open back over a sheer white skirt and topped the elegant ensemble off with a white structural hat.

Coco Jones makes her debut

Coco Jones attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Singer Coco Jones made her Met Gala debut on the heels of releasing her debut album, and she did so in showstopping style. The R&B singer arrived in a regal, ornate two-piece by Manish Malhorta that featured cream trousers and a coat with a dramatic train embellished with 3D florals and orante beading.

Angela Bassett graces the Met Gala red carpet for the first time

Angela Bassett attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The venerable Angela Bassett also made her Met Gala debut on Monday night, and she did not disappoint. The award-winning actress arrived on the Met Gala’s blue carpet looking like a seasoned veteran in a blue velvet jumpsuit over a sheer shirt and black tie. She accessorized the look with a silver purse, shiny pumps, a black hat, and a cane.

Caleb McLaughlin brings the whimsy

Caleb McLaughlin attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Actor Caleb McLaughlin arrived on the Met Gala’s blue carpet for his first-ever Met Gala dressed to the nines. He wore a tailored slate suit with mint color gloves, whimsical metallic accents, and a hat. A cane accentuated the dandy look.