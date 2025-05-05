André 3000 wore a piano on his back to the Met Gala — here’s why

André 3000 is currently and has been for the better part of the past 30 years one of the flyest dressed individuals walking the planet. From putting an entire generation of young Black men onto beauty supply store turbans to blond wigs and kilts, there is pretty much nothing that the ATLien can’t pull off.

So when he hit the vaunted blue carpet at the 2025 Met Gala wearing an entire piano on his back, even the most ardently confused had to cut the thorn in Ms. Jackson’s side some slack. Rocking a one-piece black outfit with a red hat that surely has a specific name, carrying what I can only assume is a designer trash bag—literally, one of hip-hop’s GOAT-level lyricists also wore a piano…on his back. Yes. A piano. A whole 88-key piano. I hope that it was hollowed out for ease of movement; André 3000 isn’t exactly a spring chicken at this point. He doesn’t even rap anymore, trading in his notebooks for his now-famous flute collection.

Now, it’s highly likely that me and you, your mama and your cousin, too, are wondering what might compel anybody, much less André 3000, to sport a piano. Well, the answer to that question lies in the walking promotional exhibit that André 3000 was at the Met Gala. Just before he showed up on Vogue’s live feed for the Met Gala carpet photo op, group chats were aflutter with the news that André 3000 dropped an EP titled “7 Piano Sketches” while fashion’s biggest night was in mid-stroll.

And lest you, for one second, think that 3000 is back on the bars, “7 Piano Sketches” is the most literal album title I’ve ever heard in my life; it is literally an album full of piano sketches.

🚨OUT NOW🚨 pic.twitter.com/g4m04zsnUB — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) May 6, 2025

As you can see, the album art is resemblant to André 3000’s Met Gala outfit. That boy is cooooooold. This latest EP comes nearly a year and a half after André 3000 dropped, “New Blue Sun” his album where he took to playing the flute as opposed to telling us more about Susie Screw and Sasha Thumper’s crew. Despite the mixed reviews of “New Blue Sun,” that album was nominated for multiple Grammy Awards at the 2025 ceremony, including a nomination for “Album of The Year.”

Once everybody finishes speaking about the Met Gala outfits and Rihanna’s big reveal, prepare for the onslaught of discussion about André 3000’s piano album.