Rihanna touches down in New York bumping along with baby number 3!

It looks like Rihanna will be slaying on the Met Gala red carpet for two. The singer is expecting her third child!

The 37-year-old singer and beauty mogul touched down in New York City on Monday afternoon ahead of fashion’s biggest night and was spotted sporting a baby bump in a sleek grey two-piece.

The paparazzi caught the “Diamonds” singer on her way into her hotel as she carried a fur shawl over her baby bump and an umbrella. Meanwhile, her photographer, Miles Diggs, also revealed the news on his Instagram ahead of the red carpet, posting a photo of the pregnant singer bumping along in the rain.

This will make baby number three for the mom who already shares sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 1, with her partner and co-chair of this year’s Met Gala, A$AP Rocky. Her reveal arrives on the heels of curiosity from fans online who suspected something was up when they noticed she seemed to hide her stomach in public.

Major public baby reveals have become par for the course for the Bad Gal, who debuted her first baby bump in an intimate photoshoot in Harlem with Rocky and then famously revealed her second baby bump during her buzzworthy 2023 Super Bowl performance.

This news hardly comes as a surprise—Rihanna has openly expressed wanting to continue growing her family. While speaking to Interview magazine in April 2024, she said she wanted “as many [kids] as God wants me to have.” She added: “I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”