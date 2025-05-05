Ryan Clark breaks down in emotional interview with Greg Brooks Jr.: ‘That baby didn’t deserve this’

Ryan Clark’s “The Pivot” podcast prides itself on having “pivotal conversations.” However, the podcast host was not prepared for the emotional toll of his recent interview with former Louisiana State University football player Greg Brooks Jr. Following a nearly hour-long conversation with Greg Brooks and his father, Greg Brooks Sr., Clark burst into tears moments after Brooks was wheeled out of the interview.

Brooks, just 23 years old, should’ve been gearing up for the NFL Combine. Instead, he’s learning to walk again. The former LSU captain’s promising football career came to a devastating halt last year when he was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor and had to undergo an emergency surgery that completely altered his life. As previously reported by theGrio, Brooks Jr. claims that the surgeon who operated on him was not qualified to perform the surgery, leading to him experiencing multiple complications during surgery and permanent injuries post-surgery.

“Sometimes I miss it. I look at the screen and think that’s supposed to be me, but I’m just happy to be here.”



“You are extraordinary. You are an inspiration, I mean you’re a superhero, and I expected you from a very young age, when I met you, to accomplish great things,” Clark told Brooks Jr. “I never expected that you’d have to and be able to accomplish what you have man. I love you.”

For Clark, an LSU alum and Super Bowl champion, this conversation was especially gut-wrenching as he was there to witness Brooks Jr.’s journey since the early days of his recovery.

“It’s just hard seeing him like that, man,” Clark continued. “My tears are like part pride but also just anger man, cuz you’re right, that baby didn’t…he doesn’t deserve that man, and honestly, GB [Greg Brooks Sr.], the hardest part for me is that he has no anger about it. He’s so happy for everything he has, he’s so happy for how far he’s come.”

While the former LSU football captain is grateful for his recovery, his father, Brooks Sr., explained that Brooks Jr. still experiences a level of hurt.

“You don’t think that kid suffered, man? You don’t think it hurt him to see all his friends’ success? To not hear from your head coach in over 17 months? Seventeen fu**ing months… that’s hurtful, man,” Brooks Sr. revealed.

In an ongoing lawsuit against the university and the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, the Brooks family claims that the LSU staff and medical staff exercised negligence in Brooks Jr.’s case and that the school failed to inform the athlete’s family of his injury.

“I just want young athletes in the same spot I was, if something is hurting, tell them. And if they don’t do anything about it, go get your second opinion. Because if I would have known that, I wouldn’t be the way I am right now,” Brooks Jr. concluded.