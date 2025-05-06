GoFundMe for 5-year-old boy targeted with racial slurs at playground surpasses fundraising goal

An online fundraiser created to support a 5-year-old boy who was targeted by racial slurs while at a playground in Rochester, Minnesota, has surpassed its goal in just two days.

On Thursday, May 1, the Rochester branch of the NAACP launched an online fundraiser through GoFundMe for the family at the center of the now-viral incident with a goal of $250,000. By Saturday, May 3, the campaign had earned over $340,000.

The fundraiser was launched in response to an incident that happened a few days prior. On Wednesday, April 30, footage of a white woman using racial slurs to target a 5-year-old Black boy at a playground began to circulate, drawing widespread outrage. She claimed the boy was taking a toy that belonged to her child when the incident occurred. The woman launched a fundraiser of her own under the name Shiloh Hendrix to raise funds to potentially relocate her family in the aftermath, which has earned more than $600,000.

“Let us be clear: this was not simply offensive behavior—it was an intentional racist, threatening, hateful and verbal attack against a child, and it must be treated as such,” reads a message on the campaign. “Public parks should be safe, inclusive spaces for children and families—not sites of hate and trauma. The Rochester Branch of the NAACP takes this matter with the utmost seriousness and is committed to pursuing justice and accountability.”

“With care and positive intention, we launched a GoFundMe campaign to support the young victim and his family,” an update on the now-closed GoFundMe reads. “Thanks to your outpouring of support, we not only met our goal—we surpassed it. Together, we raised $341,484 in two days. Love wins!”

However, the message goes on to say there’s still work to be done.

“This is NOT an isolated incident. It is part of a troubling and painful trend that continues to escalate across the country,” the message reads.

The video has drawn outrage and backlash nationwide and within the local community.

The Mankato Free Press reported that Rochester’s Mayor Kim Norton said “It was especially concerning that an adult used this language toward a young child — and the rest of the exchange in front of children and others.”

She added, “I want Rochester to be better than this, and we should do all we can to end racism in our community.”

Walé Elegbede, president of the Rochester Branch of the NAACP, described the video as “deeply disturbing,” according to the outlet.

Organizers added that even in Rochester over the last year, they’ve seen a “disturbing” rise in racially motivated acts, including public property and private residences of local officials being defaced with racial epithets and derogatory symbols. In one instance, they flag a noose was reportedly used to intimidate a Black family.

“From the beginning, this campaign was rooted in a powerful truth: no child should ever be dehumanized, and love must always be louder than hate,” said the organizers.

The outlet also reported that a member of the Rochester Police Department’s communications team said they are aware of the video and are “gathering information and actively looking into the matter.”