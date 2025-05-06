The rich diaspora-inspired dandyism at the 2025 Met Gala

While Black dandyism is deeply rooted in African American culture, its influence stretches far beyond the United States, revealing itself throughout the diaspora. From the Caribbean to the African continent, Black communities subtly embody dandyism in their societal norms, cultural garments, and personal style—even when they don’t explicitly name it as such.

This year’s unapologetically Black Met Gala steps became a visual anthology of dandyism across the diaspora. In a sea of monochrome nods to the Harlem Renaissance, stars like Lauryn Hill, Lewis Hamilton, Tems, and more stood out, offering colorful, intricately detailed looks that directly referenced the richness of diasporic culture.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton in Grace Wales Bonner at the Met Gala (photos: Getty images)

In an all-cream suit designed by Grace Wales Bonner, Lewis Hamilton, who also served as a celebrity co-chair this year, showcased the charm of the Caribbean through the beaded and cowrie shell detailing in his suit. Throughout history, cowrie shells have held a multitude of meanings. Sometimes recognized for their spirituality, they were also once considered to be “the shell money of the slave trade,” representing wealth and power up until the 20th century.

Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Though a Black designer did not design Lauryn Hill’s buttery yellow suit, the curved contours on the suit’s shoulder mirror the shapes sometimes seen in traditional Nigerian geles (or headwraps). In addition to the impact of these intricate shapes, Hill served unbothered queen status as she was escorted onto the carpet by Ghanaian designer Jude Dontoh, whose outfit, styled by Cymple of Yellow Studio, was inspired by the Ashanti royal court. From the gold neckpiece with Adinkra symbols to his gold embroidered black hat, the look was filled with references to Ghanaian royalty.

“The umbrella, a culturally loaded symbol. In Ashanti tradition, an ornate umbrella is held above chiefs and kings to signify status and protection,” stylist Cymple told theGrio.

From her golden fan to her jewels designed by Emefa Cole, Hill walked into her Met Gala debut like the queen she is.

Ayo Edibri

Ayo Edebiri in Maximilian Davis at the 2025 Met Gala (Photos: Getty Images)

For actress Ayo Edebiri, honoring dandyism meant honoring her culture and her father. Working with Maximilian Davis, the creative director of Ferragamo, the duo crafted a look that not only fit the tailored style of Black dandyism in the U.S but also the vibrancy of dandyism in Nigerian culture. The coral beading on the front of her dress was a significant detail inspired by her heritage.

“I showed Max pictures of my father and other Nigerian traditional outfits – male and female! A huge component is coral,” Edebiri told Vogue. “It can be used for jewelry, headpieces, and canes, and holds a lot of historical and cultural weight. Max designed this truly stunning plastron to evoke the coral and stitching on my dad’s boba (the top part of the traditional outfit), but it’s made entirely out of glass.”

Dapper Dan

Dapper Dan at the 2025 Met gala (Photos Getty Images)

Even the OG dandy took a moment to honor his African ancestors last night. For his Met Gala look, Dapper Dan showcased his signature logomania with the Adinkra Sankofa symbols on a black-and-white, dazzling zoot suit he designed. Derived from the Akan people of Ghana, Sankofa reflects the belief that people must know and draw from their history and heritage to move forward and reach true progress. On a mission to “represent culture” at the 2025 Met Gala, Dapper Dan celebrated Black American history with the Zoot Suit while paying tribute to Ghanaian heritage with a large Sankofa bird on his back.

“I said, ‘I need to bring something here tonight to take us back, so I brought the Sankofa.’ My theme of the night is Sankofa and the true Harlem Dandy era, which I date to the Harlem Renaissance [in the 1920s and 1930s],” Dan told Met Gala co-hosts Ego Nwodim and Teyana Taylor.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

While Issa Rae’s look may have appeared simple, the power and significance of the ensemble lay within the details. At first glance, Rae’s three-piece suit, designed by British Ghanaian designer Ozwald Boateng, looked like a classic all-black suit. However, taking a closer look, it’s clear that Boateng drew inspiration from his Ghanaian heritage with the subtle, hypnotizing contrasting black patterns. As she said, walking into the Met, “It’s dandy, West African style.”

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

He may not be Black, but singer Bad Bunny brought the Caribbean diaspora to the forefront for his Met Gala look. The star of the show? His hat, which served as a modern take on the “Pava,” or a straw hat that is often seen on Jíbaros (small farmers who are frequently mixed race). From Puerto Rico to Haiti, these straw hats are one of the many ways dandyism presents itself in the Caribbean. Proud of his Puerto Rican heritage, Bad Bunny also sported a brooch of the country’s national flower and carried an old-school bowling bag representing everything he carries with him as he travels. “All the good things that I carry with me,” he told Vogue.

Tems

Tems attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Fusing modern and traditional styles, Tems embodied African royalty on the Met Gala steps. Dressed in an Ozwald Boateng design featuring a green and blue Aso-Ebi print. Similarly, her decision to carry her own umbrella echoed the high-society traditions of West Africa—an understated power move steeped in legacy.

Burna Boy & Omar Sy

Burna Boy and Omar Sy in Ozwald Boateng at the 2025 Met Gala (Photos: Getty Imaages)

Brightly colored suits are one of the most vibrant forms of dandyism across the diaspora, and Burna Boy & Omar Sy understood the assignment. Burna Boy’s custom Ozwald Boateng ensemble, burgundy and yellow with bold textures, channeled peak African uncle energy in the best way. From vibrant patent leather shoes perfectly matching the suit pants and jacket, Burna and Sy brought unapologetic Afro-dandy realness to the carpet.

John Imah

John Imah attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

John Imah, the CEO of the tech company SpreeAI, made his debut at the Met Gala wearing a unique collaboration with Sergio Hudson. Inspired by his Nigerian heritage and his technology background, Hudson designed a striking lavender suit that featured an intricately embroidered overcoat with patterns to reflect technology, along with cultural elements like coral beads and what looks to be a rendition of a kufi.