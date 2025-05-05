Rihanna arrived at the Met Gala where she not only slayed, but she did so for two

Rihanna arrived at the Met Gala, once again proving that the wait for her is always worth it. She not only slayed, but she did so for two.

On Monday, May 5, the 37-year-old singer and beauty mogul arrived on the Met Gala’s blue carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, wearing a black pinstripe skirt and cropped blazer over a gray corset tucked over her baby bump. The look included a stocky white collar and burgundy polka-dotted tie.

She honed in on the era most synonymous with the evening’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” through mule versions of shiny black and white spectator shoes and a hat. A massive bow in the back accentuated the entire look.

This marks her triumphant return to the Met Gala red carpet after last appearing in 2023 and her second grand entrance with a baby bump. In 2023, she arrived with A$AP Rocky on her arm, dressed in a dramatic white gown and 3D floral-embellished cape by Valentino.

However, she made headlines before she arrived this year. Before she graced the annual fundraising event with her presence, she revealed she was expecting again when the paparazzi spotted her bumping along in New York in a grey two-piece set with her baby bump in full view. Her photographer, Miles Diggs, also shared snaps of the pop star as she was tracing through the rainy streets.

This will make baby number three for the mom who already shares sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 1, with her partner and co-chair of this year’s Met Gala, A$AP Rocky. Her reveal arrives on the heels of curiosity from fans online who suspected something was up when they noticed she seemed to hide her stomach in public.

Major public baby reveals have become par for the course for the Bad Gal, who first revealed she was expecting RZA in an intimate photoshoot in Harlem with Rocky and then went out to debut her second baby bump during her 2023 Super Bowl performance.

A$AP, who walked the red carpet stag much earlier in the evening showed his enthusiasm for Rocky and Riri’s baby number three when he joked, “Rihanna’s outfit tonight is … I don’t know, whatever, just don’t cover her baby hump, you dig?”