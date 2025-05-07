Dominique Goods-Burke becomes 8th fatality of January plane crash in northeast Philadelphia

On April 27, Dominique Goods-Burke, 34, a mother of three passed away from injuries sustained during the January 31 medical jet crash in Philadelphia that claimed the lives of seven other people, according to Philadelphia’s 6 ABC news.

A GoFundMe page set up in February to help with medical costs and maintaining the lives of her children prior to her passing has raised nearly $36,000. According to a February 10th update on the GoFundMe, at the time, Goods-Burke was reportedly in critical condition but responding well to medical treatment.

“Dominique Goods-Burke, the Day bake supervisor, at High Point Cafe, a devoted mother to her 3 children and partner. Dominique is one of the survivors of the plane crash that was in Northeast Philadelphia. Dominique and her family were on an outing to Macy’s in the Roosevelt Mall on Friday, January 31, 2025, evening until tragedy struck and the plane crash from Northeast Airport hit, Dominique and her family were in the blast radius causing her car to catch on fire,” reads the GoFundMe.

The January 31 crash happened near Roosevelt Mall on Cottman Avenue in northeast Philadelphia. Six of the seven people killed at the time of the crash were traveling back to Mexico.

Goods-Burke was an employee of High Point Café—which posted a message to their Facebook page on May 2 about her passing—sharing that they, “will miss her kind smile, beautiful spirit, and heart full of love.”

No information about a memorial service for Goods-Burke has been made available yet.