Former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. sentenced to 30 years for the 2021 murder of ex-girlfriend

A former NFL player has pleaded guilty in Harris County, Texas, and agreed to a 30 year sentence for the 2021 murder of his ex-girlfriend and for tampering and drug charges, according to Houston’s Fox 26.

Kevin Ware, Jr., a former college football player for the University of Washington who appeared in a total of 16 games for both the Washington Commanders (at the time they were known as the Redskins) and San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and 2004, accepted a plea deal in relation to the murder of his ex-girlfriend Taylor Pomaski.

Pomaski was last seen alive at a party in her home in Spring, Texas, on April 21, 2021. According to People, the Harris County Sheriff’s Department had no clues into her disappearance but later found human remains in a ditch in the northern part of the county in late 2021. The remains were identified as Pomanski’s in April 2022.

According to court records, Ware allegedly told another woman that he cut Pomaski’s throat and burned her body. In the charging documents, Ware was accused of using a knife and strangulation, among other things to murder Pomaski.

The plea deal accepted by Ware is for 30 years for murder and for tampering with evidence, specifically the corpse. Just five days before Pomaski went missing, Ware was arrested for drug possession and intent to deliver a controlled substance. He took a separate plea deal in that case and was given 15 years, which he will serve concurrently with his sentence for the murder.