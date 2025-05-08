Lewis Hamilton celebrated Black women at the 2025 Met Gala in a very special way

Lewis Hamilton didn’t just make a style statement on the Met Gala steps this year—he made a powerful one inside the event, too. As one of the 2025 Met Gala’s celebrity co-chairs, the Formula 1 champion arrived with a clear purpose. The night, often dubbed “fashion’s biggest stage,” typically centers on theatrical looks that interpret the year’s theme. And while 2025’s theme paid homage to dandyism and the art of men’s fashion, Hamilton had a different focus: honoring Black women.

“You can’t speak on Black dandyism, Black art, or Black aesthetics without honoring the Black women who shaped, nurtured, and redefined it all,” the F1 driver wrote on Instagram. “This year, my intention was to uplift and be surrounded by some of the Black women whose brilliance moves me—artists, thinkers, visionaries who carry history and possibility in everything they do.”

To fulfill his mission, Hamilton invited Lauryn Hill, Regina King, artist Jordan Casteel, photographer Ming Smith, Adrienne Warren, Danielle Deadwyler, multimedia artist Lorna Simpson, and Vanity Fair editor-in-chief, Radhika Jones to sit at his table.

It’s unclear whether Hamilton was allotted a table as part of his co-chair role. Typically, fashion houses foot the bill for Met Gala tables, which reportedly started at $350,000 this year, with individual tickets priced at $75,000. Proceeds go directly to the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and this year’s gala made history, raising $31 million.

Regardless of logistics, Hamilton’s impact was undeniable. From his thoughtful guest list to his financial commitment, he used his platform to spotlight the women who shape the culture, on and off the carpet.

“Thank you all for your presence, your power, and the gifts you so generously share with the world. I’m deeply grateful to have shared this evening with you,” Hamilton concluded.