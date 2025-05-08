Marc Lamont Hill angrily shuts down Piers Morgan’s request for white woman to use N-word in front of him

On a recent episode of Piers Morgan’s talk show, “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Marc Lamont Hill had to do what is commonly referred to in the Black community as “the Lord’s work.”

The episode focused on two recent stories in America: that of Shiloh Hendrix, the white woman in Rochester, Minnesota, caught on a viral video referring to a 5-year-old as the N-word who has since raised over $600,000 from supporters through a GiveSendGo fundraiser and Karmelo Anthony, a black teenager who allegedly killed a white teenager in Frisco, Texas, during a confrontation over where Karmelo was standing during a rainstorm. As often happens in many situations where the two involved parties are of different races, race becomes a predominant focus of the national conversation.

To have that conversation, Morgan invited controversial figures Myron Gaines, a Sudanese-American podcaster whose views about women and Black people tend to put him at odds with women and Black people, New York Post columnist Rikki Schlott, self-proclaimed unashamed racist Lilly Gaddis, and professor, podcast host and former anchor at TheGrio, Dr. Marc Lamont Hill, who often finds himself in conversations with people that nobody else in the entire Black community is interested in speaking to or with. Again, he’s doing “the Lord’s work.”

As you can imagine, the conversation was explosive from beginning to end, which is where things got dicey for Hill. At the end of the conversation where Gaddis was clear that she uses the N-word frequently, and believes that if you can’t say the most offensive things you want then you do not have freedom of speech, Morgan oddly invoked her to say the N-word, live during the show…one featuring Marc Lamont Hill and “Uncle Tom” (Hill’s words, not mine) Gaines. I’m not sure how often guests on any platform are asked to use the N-word openly with other Black people around, but yikes. Gaddis, did not, say the N-word when asked to do so (on the show).

That, for Hill, was a bridge too far. He passionately shut down the whole thing since Morgan was requesting for a white woman to demonstrate white racism at the expense of the Black person on the show.

“No, no, no, no! I don’t want you to invite this woman to say a racially harmful term in front of me, because I’m the only n—- on here. So if she says it, I’m the victim of it. Please don’t invite her for ratings to call me the N-word because that’s basically what it’s going to be.”

“There’s a bunch of white people up here and one Uncle Tom on the left here. You would not sit here with a Jewish person and say, ‘Please use a Jewish slur in front of this Jew.’ It’s ridiculous.

I understand you don’t have any bad intent, Piers. I understand what you’re trying to do. But we already know she’s a racist and I don’t want to invite racial harm to me to prove it,” lamented Hill.

Morgan backed off of the request.

Hill later shared the clip on his social media with a message about the discussion and a reason why he had to shut down that ridiculous request by Piers Morgan.

“We must never allow disrespect from anyone, but especially out [sic] open enemies. And we must always affirm our dignity (and) self-worth.”