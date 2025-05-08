Quavo’s Rocket Foundation honored mothers who have lost a child to gun violence this Bereaved Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day, rapper Quavo is holding space for bereaved mothers.

On Sunday, May 4, the rapper and The Rocket Foundation teamed up with the late rapper Takeoff’s mother and grandmother, Titania Davenport and Edna Mattox, to host a brunch honoring mothers who have lost a child to gun violence at the Waldorf Astoria in Atlanta for Bereaved Mother’s Day. Each year, Bereaved Mother’s Day is observed on the Sunday before Mother’s Day, which in 2025 is on May 11.

The event featured an all-white dress code, Kentucky Derby theme, floral arrangements courtesy of Fenty Beauty, a photo wall dedicated to those lost, and high emotions at times.

“It’s three times a year that’s really hard. This is one of the major ones. Takeoff made me a mama,” Davenport said during the event while speaking to the Atlanta Voice. “I pray that mothers will have a place, like a refuge, where they can get finances to help them grow. They may need spiritual help. They may need mental help. Because it’s all hard, and it’s all combined into one. So I pray that this day will allow them to feel that they can continue to go on and grow.”

Take Off, who was both Quavo’s nephew and the youngest member of their rap group Migos, died on Nov. 1, 2022, at the age of 28 in a shooting in Houston.

Quavo founded The Rocket Foundation in honor of Take Off, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, and to put an end to gun violence in this country. The Mother’s Day brunch, which also included a panel of representatives from multiple antiviolence organizations, was the fourth initiative of its kind by the foundation, Billboard reported. The foundation previously partnered with the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention for a talk at the Fortune Impact Initiative 2024. The organization also hosted the inaugural Rocket Foundation Summit on Takeoff’s 30th birthday last June.

Earlier this month, Gregory Jackson Jr., who previously served as the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, was named the organization’s president.

“What they’re going through, while it’s painful,” Jackson Jr. said of the bereaved mothers during the event, “There’s a whole community here that has their back and has been through similar trials, and we’re just stronger together than we are apart.”