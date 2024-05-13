Rihanna and A$AP Rocky paint New York City red for Mother’s Day

Partners and the parents of two children, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky shared a busy Mother’s Day weekend in New York. In addition to commemorating the holiday, the couple celebrated their firstborn son RZA’s second birthday.

According to social media posts, the weekend included RZA’s private birthday party Saturday at Color Factory, and, per People, his parents’ stylish dinner date on Sunday.

“Celebrating RZA 🎉 Boy do you know how to throw a party!” makeup artist Jasmine B. Cook, posted on Instagram while attending with her two children and her husband, producer President Hitkidd.

“We loved celebrating you. The BIG 2! Slow down! 🥺 Me & Rih just 2 BAD ASS Pisces mamas w/ our 2 boys. I love that for us,” she wrote in the caption of the post, which included a carousel of images and clips from the bash.

In addition to shots of Rihanna and Cook with Rihanna’s youngest son, nine-month-old Riot, and Cook’s infant son, the post also featured videos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky and their children, posing against a hot pink backdrop with pink confetti falling around them. Based on posts by Cook and Hitkidd, the decor included cardboard cutouts of RZA’s face, oversized plush number 2s and massive balloon arches.

During a video of the guests singing “Happy Birthday,” Rihanna lifted RZA by his ankles and dangled him upside down, causing laughter among many attendees.

Hitkidd shared a shot of himself and Rihanna making faces with their sons. In another amusing video, his son sized up Rihanna before turning away in disappointment. The producer referenced Rihanna’s hiatus in the caption: “When you mad at Rihanna for not dropping anymore music.”

The following day, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted out and about in eye-catching looks. The mom of two wore a red Comme des Garçons dress with matching red sheer gloves, while Rocky wore black trousers and a navy blue sweater. Leaning into romantic nostalgia, the couple traveled in the backseat of a vintage New York City taxicab, where Rihanna managed to sign a few vinyl albums for a fan who approached the window.