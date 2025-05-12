Tory Lanez reportedly stabbed in prison altercation and rushed to the hospital

Rapper Tory Lanez has been rushed to the hospital after reportedly being stabbed in prison, per TMZ. The outlet reports that another inmate stabbed the rapper, born Daystar Peterson, during an altercation at the California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi.

Multiple sources told the outlet that though the stabbing was not life-threatening, the rapper was transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance.

Lanez has been serving time at the correctional institution since he was convicted in 2022, following his trial for shooting fellow rapper, Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. After being found guilty of assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, and negligent discharge of a gun for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Additionally, he must adhere to a five-year restraining order filed by the female rapper.

“I feel like maybe he’ll shoot me again, and maybe this time I won’t make it,” Megan said in court, according to journalist, Meghann Cuniff,