Watch: Why is the culture still so divided on the Tory Lanez verdict?

Why is the culture still so divided on the Tory Lanez verdict?

If rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison, why is the culture still divided?

On Aug. 8, a judge sentenced rapper Tory Lanez to 10 years in prison for shooting and wounding rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Since the 2020 shooting, spectators and even fellow rappers like Meek Mill and Drake have voiced their doubt in Tory Lanez being guilty. Is this a matter of fan loyalty or misogyny?

Media personality Headkrack talks to theGrio’s Eboni K. Williams about why he thinks the culture is still so divided and what Tory Lanez’s career looks like after this.

