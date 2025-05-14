Cassie shown stills from ‘freak-offs’ during second day in court: ‘I can’t believe I actually dealt with that’

WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of physical and sexual violence.

Singer and model Casandra “Cassie” Ventura returned for a second day of questioning on the witness stand as the government’s highest-profile witness in its federal sex trafficking case against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

On Wednesday, May 14, a visibly less emotional Ventura dressed in a grey turtle neck dress under a black coat, detailed more allegations of physical abuse, sexual assault, and claims of potential blackmail, NBC News reported. She also testified how she would get scared during the 55-year-old disgraced rap mogul’s notorious drug-fueled sex parties dubbed “freak offs.”

“Sean would put his hands on me, he would push me down … kick me,” the 38-year-old told the courtroom, adding, “There were other times, if we were having a bad time or if I was scared of him, uncomfortable, typically I would leave and go out the back of the hotel.”

When asked by prosecutors how often Combs would become violent and hurt her during the “freak offs,” per NBC News, she replied, “Too often.”

His violence toward her wasn’t limited to just “freak offs.” In addition to the 2016 security footage that shows Combs throwing Ventura around a hotel hallway being played in court on Wednesday, she described another instance, three years prior, that led her to be taken to a plastic surgeon to treat her face.

“Sean came in. I was asleep. He was trying to attack me. We went into the master bedroom. My friends were jumping on his back trying to stop him,” she testified.

At some point, she alleged Combs threw her onto the bed frame, and she cut her eyebrow on the bed’s corner. Despite having a “significant gash,” she didn’t go to the emergency room. Instead, she testified that Combs had security take her to a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills.

According to her, in the aftermath, she texted him a photo of her injury and said, “so you can remember,” to which he replied, “You don’t know when to stop you have pushed it too far.”

“Just say sorry, I dont know why I deserve that you could care less if i was ok,” she responded.

She also testified that Combs’ staff was present during multiple instances of the abuse, including a driver, assistants, and security guards, CBS News reported.

The New York Post reported that stills from a “freak-off” were presented to the jury, causing visible reactions from at least a few. While reviewing the stills, Ventura identified herself and the male escorts.

During Wednesday’s testimony, the R&B singer picked up where she left off during her first day in court on Tuesday, when she revealed what it was really like during their roughly 10-year-long relationship, which began when she was 19.

She described how she was too naive and too inexperienced when she first began dating him. She also testified that she only agreed to the “freak-offs” because she felt pressured and was eager to gain his approval. She admitted that she didn’t enjoy any aspect of the parties.

While in court on Wednesday, the R&B singer also testified that the parties would leave her with UTIs, mouth sores from repeated oral sex, and stomach issues, the New York Post reported. According to her, she would be made to participate even with UTIs.

“It was really painful for a long time,” she said, per NBC. “I can’t believe I actually dealt with that.”