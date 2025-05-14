Mara Brock Akil’s ‘Forever’ renewed by Netflix for a second season

Congratulations are in order for the cast, crew and producers of Netflix’s hit series, “Forever” as its been renewed for a second season! Both Netflix and the show’s Instagram page shared the good news.

“FOREVER has been renewed for season 2!” read the caption on Netflix’s page, with a photo of Lovie Simone holding up two sets of peace signs, which we’ll assume each represents the second season renewal.

Brock Akil’s “Forever” is an adaptation of the Judy Blume book of the same name. The show, which has been a big hit right out of the gate for its portrayal of Black love, parenting and its careful and thoughtful depiction of a Black teenaged love story, has been on the receiving end of lots of praise on social media.

Produced by Mara Brock Akil and starring Lovie Simone, Michael Cooper Jr., Wood Harris, and Karen Pittman, among others, the show’s willingness to dig into the nuanced, authentic lived experiences of the Black community from the well-off to the getting-by, and not putting them directly at odds with one another has portrayed Black families on screen in a unique, yet familiar way.

Karen Pittman, who plays Dawn Edwards—mother to the show’s male lead, Justin—shared a message fo thanks and appreciation on her IG page.

“Season 2!!!!!! Thanks to the millions of people who have tuned in, @foreveronnetflix has been renewed for season 2! in less than a week! Thank you so much… omg. I’m humbled. And so excited! Let’s see what #dawnedwards gets into next…”

Congratulations to the everybody involved in “Forever” as we look forward to a second season and just where they decide to take the characters.