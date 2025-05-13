The cast of Netflix’s ‘Forever’ features Black Hollywood icons and rising stars

It’s Black Love season over at Netflix.

The streamer’s latest binge-worthy series, “Forever,” an adaptation of the classic Judy Blume novel of the same name by Black-TV royalty Mara Brock Akil, dropped last week, sending us straight back to the late 2010s and to all the feels of our first love.

Throughout eight episodes, “Forever” tells the story of two Black high schoolers living in Los Angeles who fall in love amid parental expectations, the limitations of youth, school rivals, unsupervised parties, social media scandals, and an increasingly contentious political climate. Rising young stars Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. lead a stellar cast that includes several veteran icons. Learn all about them in the guide below!

Lovie Simone. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix)

Lovie Simone

Simone, 26, plays the show’s female lead, Keisha Clark, a straight-A, track star who has been pining after the show’s male lead, Justin Edwards, since childhood. She has her sights set on obtaining a scholarship to Howard, but with her heart set on Justin, and a social media scandal threatening her reputation, that goal gets complicated. Before “Forever,” Simone starred in the Oprah Winfrey Network show “Greenleaf,” Starz’s “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and Apple TV’s “Manhunt.” Her first major role was in the 2019 hit indie film “Selah and the Spades.”

Michael Cooper Jr. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images for Netflix)

Michael Cooper Jr.

Cooper Jr., 23, plays the male lead, Justin Edwards, the privileged son of a wealthy family and low-key anime nerd who dives headfirst into falling for Keisha. “Forever” marks Cooper Jr.’s first major starring role. Before landing the role, he made a name for himself appearing in several short films, including “Infraction” and “On the Come Up,” according to his IMDB page.

Karen Pittman (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images for Netflix)

Karen Pittman

Pittman, 39, plays Dawn, Justin’s college-educated, corporate finance exec mom with a lot on her plate, including guiding her two sons. Pittman has been holding it down on Apple TV’s “The Morning Show.” She’s also starred in films like “Unthinkinably Good Things” and appeared in shows like Max’s “And Just Like That,” “The Americans,” and “Luke Cage.”

Wood Harris (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix)

Wood Harris

Harris, 55, stars as Justin’s father, Eric, a restaurateur with immense life experience and wisdom. Harris has been a familiar face on our screens for decades, starring in classic films like 2000’s “Remember the Titans,” 2002’s “Paid in Full,” major new releases like the “Creed” franchise, and critically acclaimed shows like HBO’s “The Wire.”

Xosha Roquemore (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images for Netflix)

Xosha Roquemore

Roquemore, 40, takes on the role of Keisha’s no-nonsense mom, Shelly. Roquemore’s previous credits include the Oscar-nominated film “Precious,” a regular role on “The Mindy Project,” Ava DuVernay’s “Cherish the Day,” and “Captain America.”

Marvin Lawrence Winans III (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images for Netflix)

Marvin Lawrence Winans III

Winans III appears in the series as Justin’s younger brother, Jaden. The rising star is the son of singer-producer Marvin Winans Jr., and his grandparents are gospel legends Vickie and Marvin Winans. His other credits include guest-starring in a few “Abbott Elementary” episodes and the 2022 film “First.”

Barry Shabaka Henley (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images for Netflix)

Barry Shabaka Henley

Henley, 70, has been cast as Keisha’s loving and devoted grandfather. The veteran actor has starred in major hit films like “Ali,” “Collateral,” and “Barbershop,” as well as shows like “Bob Hearts Abishola.”

Ali Gallo (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images for Netflix)

Ali Gallo

Gallo, 26, appears as Keisha’s best friend, Chloe, an outgoing, albeit naive at times, ride-or-die. Gallo has guest-starred in shows like Max’s “Sex Lives of College Girls” and appeared in films like Netflix’s “Incoming” and 2022’s “Unhuman.”

Niles Fitch (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images for Netflix)

Niles Fitch

Fitch, 23, portrays Justin’s best friend, Darius, who has taken Justin under his wing in the hopes of helping him with the ladies and teen life. Fitch became a household name starring as a young Randall in the hit show “This Is Us.” The role earned him the SAG Award for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series” in 2018.